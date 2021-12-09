Hiring activity in Scotland rose at a slower pace in November amid a record drop in the availability of permanent candidates, according to the latest jobs report from the Royal Bank of Scotland.
The availability of short-term staff also fell rapidly, taking the rate of increase in temporary billings to a seven-month low. Candidate supply fell for the ninth month in a row, while that of permanent staff dropped for the tenth time in as many months.
Recruiters said demand for staff remains strong, with November’s rise in permanent appointments extending the current sequence to 11 months. Though “sharp”, the rate of expansion slowed from August’s peak and was the weakest for nine months.
Temporary billings rose for the 15th month in a row, with demand driven in part by the COP26 summit. However the rate of increase eased to the slowest since April.
The scarcity of candidates continued to drive up pay, with permanent salaries increasing for the 12th month in a row. Average hourly pay rates for short-term staff likewise continued the year-long upward trend.
Sebastian Burnside, chief economist at Royal Bank of Scotland, said the loss of growth momentum points to early signs that tightness in the labour market is beginning to weigh on economic performance.
IT and computing recorded the fastest increase in demand for permanent staff, while hotel and catering saw the biggest uplift in temporary vacancies.
