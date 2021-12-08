PURE Spa has announced the launch of its 20th destination.

The Edinburgh-based spa group, founded by Becky Woodhouse, has unveiled a new spa opening at the Moness Resort in Aberfeldy.

The Moness Resort is the latest addition to PURE’s destination retreat locations offering a variety of overnight spa escapes now also in Peebles and St Annes, complementing the group’s 17 urban spa locations including in London, Manchester, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Aberdeen, Bristol, Coventry, Cheshire Oaks and Peterborough.

Following a revamp of the PURE website and app, the group looks to the future as it enters its 20th year in business working towards their goal of operating 30 or more locations around the UK with one million clients by the end of 2023.

It said it reinforces the value proposition that PURE offers to hotels, by providing a complete end to end five star spa and beauty solution comprising management, therapists, training, customer care, product, booking and point of sale systems and marketing.

Ms Woodhouse said: “Whilst the last two years have been probably the most challenging of our 20-year journey, PURE is well placed with a great team, our own range of PURE skin care products, refreshed technology, strong portfolio of spa locations and the ambition and vision to make PURE the clear leader in the UK’s spa and beauty sector.

“We look forward to working with the team at Moness to give guests a world class spa experience to match the outstanding natural beauty of the resort, Aberfeldy and surrounding area.”

