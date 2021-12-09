By Karen Peattie

AN Aberdeenshire-based provider of hydraulic, pneumatic, electrical and mechanical equipment and services has won four contracts worth £1.75 million.

Brimmond Group said the contracts span the renewables, subsea and production sectors with the most significant a seven-figure order to design and manufacture equipment to support the conversion of a jack-up rig into a production platform for a UK-based client to be shipped out to the Middle East.

Tom Murdoch, Brimmond’s engineering director, noted that while 2021 has been an “exceptional” year for the firm’s rental fleet, “until recently design and manufacture contract wins had waned slightly as our industry continued to weather the effects of the pandemic”.

He added: “This trend has changed dramatically over the last few months in which we’ve secured four separate contracts all due for completion around the end of Q1 next year.”

Another six-figure contract will see Brimmond design and manufacture a mechanical lined pipe hydraulic pressurisation unit (MLPHPU) to be permanently installed on a pipe-lay vessel.

“Custom designing equipment for different regions and applications is a key service,” Mr Murdoch said. “We successfully designed this unit for a client back in 2017 and the second order comes as a direct result of the success of the first project.”

Meanwhile, a contract win within the renewables sector will see Brimmond oversee the fabrication, manufacture and testing of a subsea anchoring ROV, used to install anchors to which a tidal platform will be attached, this time in Canadian seas.

“While decommissioning projects in the North Sea remain pivotal to our operations, we’re delighted to be diversifying our offering and making strides in both new regions and sectors, such as renewables and aquaculture,” Mr Murdoch added.

The engineering company has also been expanding its staff with the addition of two technicians and two apprentices to the workshop, along with three new positions in the office including a hire and certification administrator and a design engineer.