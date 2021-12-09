By Karen Peattie

NEW research has revealed that one in 10 chain shops in Scotland remained closed six months after the lockdown in force during the first half of this year, with 99 closing permanently.

Analysis from professional services group PwC and the Local Data Company tracked activity across 1,863 Scottish shops and showed that the rate of reopening following the third lockdown period increased by more than 5 per cent compared with the first one in 2020, with 88.5% of all chain stores reopening when restrictions were eased.

Of the remainder, 4.7% (99) closed permanently and 6.8% (114) remained closed temporarily, largely as a result of owners deciding the costs related to opening outweighed the potential revenues.

In comparison, the first lockdown, which began at the onset of the pandemic in March 2020, led to 4.6% of all chain stores in Scotland closing permanently, with 12.4% remaining closed temporarily after restrictions were eased.

Scotland’s main high streets took the brunt of pandemic-induced closures with 5% of all shops shutting their doors permanently and a further 8.2% remaining closed temporarily.

This meant 86.9% reopened, compared with 90.2% of shopping centre stores and 94.2% of retail park outlets.

Analysis found that other shops – those on suburban city streets, in smaller towns and villages, and transit locations – had a reopening rate of 87.2%, with just 3.1% closing permanently.

It also found that trends in Scotland were reflective of the rest of Great Britain. After the first lockdown, 82.7% of shops reopened in GB, with Scotland marginally higher at 82.9%. After lockdown three, the rates increased to 88.6% and 88.5% respectively.

Jason Higgs, head of retail at PwC Scotland, said that while the pandemic was accelerating the shift to online retail, it was encouraging to see so many outlets opening up again. But he warned: “As we enter the crucial festive trading period, we may still be influenced by emerging Covid variants, and retailers are facing a Christmas crunch with potential shortages of stock driven by import logjams and staff shortages.

“Trading costs, from rents to employees to utilities, continue to mount up and for the bigger players difficult decisions will need to be made over high-cost but high-revenue flagship stores in city centres.”

Mr Higgs predicted that retail sector will see companies respond further to changing consumer and employee trends and business needs, noting: “Discussions between landlords and tenants will have a huge say in how our high streets and shopping centres look – it’s never been more vital that landlords and occupiers negotiate early.”