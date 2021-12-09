By Karen Peattie

AN Australian technology company is targeting expansion at its Glasgow premises as part of plans to make Scotland one of its principal international locations, it has been confirmed by Scottish Enterprise.

Bigtincan, a leading provider of sales enablement automation solutions, will expand its software development centre at Hillington Park and accelerate a series of R&D projects to boost the company’s core platform capabilities, creating 40 jobs in the process.

The project has received comprehensive support from Scotland’s national economic development agency including a £1.4 million funding package which will “significantly transform” the firm’s existing Glasgow site and drive long-term investment in Bigtincan’s UK operations.

With its global headquarters in Sydney and its US based in Massachusetts, Bigtincan is listed on the Australian Stock Exchange and has enjoyed recent rapid growth with offices around the world, including in the US, the UK, Denmark and Australia.

Its platform “automates sales content management, training, coaching, document creation and buyer interaction into a single digital experience”.

David Keane, CEO of Bigtincan said: “Bigtincan has grown dramatically – more than doubling in size in the last six months – and this growth presents exciting opportunities for our customers and employees.

“We are expanding our presence in Europe, with our Scotland development centre as a strategic hub focused on data science, R&D, as well as evolving our core products. This exciting growth hub is only the beginning of our investments in Scotland, and we are committed to continued growth in the dynamic city of Glasgow.”

Scottish Enterprise said that research suggests that the sales enablement platform market, which consists of a mixture of both large high-end and smaller specialist companies, is projected to reach a value of $7.3 billion by 2028.

Mark Hallan, director of global investment at Scottish Enterprise, described Bigtincan as “an incredibly exciting company in the sales enablement automation sector”, noting: “Working with innovative companies such as Bigtincan to highlight the very best Scotland has to offer, and to encourage them to invest in our country, is a priority for Scottish Enterprise.

“Scottish Enterprise is delighted that Bigtincan will continue its global journey by locating its new development centre in Glasgow and we look forward to supporting the company as it enhances its presence in Scotland.”

Software and IT was identified as one of the key areas in the Scottish Government’s Inward Investment Plan published last year.

Scotland’s Minister for Business, Trade, Tourism and Enterprise, Ivan McKee, said: “We want Scotland to be the best place to live, work and invest so we are committed to growing the economy in a sustainable and inclusive way. Bigtincan already has a presence in Glasgow and this investment will support the creation of more high-quality jobs, helping to grow the local economy.”

“The Scottish Government is committed to supporting businesses to maximise the opportunities that come from Scotland’s established strengths in innovation and technology. Scotland has huge economic potential so we will continue to work with businesses to unlock more high skilled jobs like these.

“Inward investment has a significant role to play in Scotland’s economic recovery and transformation. Our skilled workforce, research facilities and supportive investment culture, aligned to our values as a nation, are highly attractive to foreign companies.”