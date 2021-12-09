By Karen Peattie
SCOTTISH Sea Farms’ bid to acquire Grieg Seafood Hjaltland UK has been cleared by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) with the deal expected to complete as early as the end of the year.
The company, which is co-owned by Norwegian firms Lerøy Seafood Group and SalMar ASA, in June signed a share purchase agreement to acquire 100 per cent of the shares in Grieg Seafood Hjaltland UK from Grieg Seafood ASA for £164 million.
Included in the deal are the company’s freshwater hatchery, processing facility and 21 marine farms around the Shetland Islands and Isle of Skye which produced about 16,000 tonnes (HOG) of Atlantic salmon in 2020.
Scottish Sea Farms said Grieg’s assets complemented the geography of its own operations across mainland Scotland, Shetland and Orkney, putting the salmon grower on track to produce 46,000 tonnes in 2022.
Jim Gallagher, managing director of Scottish Sea Farms, described the CMA’s announcement as “hugely positive news that promises farmers from both companies greater opportunity than ever before to create the best growing conditions", working together in key areas such as fish health, stocking regimes and sea lice management.
He noted: “This, in turn, will enable us to offer customers a more secure and stable supply of premium quality Scottish farmed salmon.”
The acquisition will be financed with 100% cash consideration from Scottish Sea Farms.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.