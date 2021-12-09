The tectonic plates of our economy and society are moving.The impacts of digitalisation, Covid, climate and shifting trade relations are profound. Scotland’s commitment to a just transition and inclusive growth brings even greater pressure for change.

Amid this sea of disruption. opportunities do abound. Start-ups will conceive new solutions through experimentation. Corporates will adapt and innovate or fade away. The public sector needs to reimagine itself or become irrelevant.

The Austrian economist Joseph Schumpeter recognised that economies and societies continuously evolve and are always in dynamic flux, subject to the “perennial gale of creative destruction”. Scaling companies are, by definition, at the epicentre of this creative destruction, they play a key role in causing and accelerating it.

Scaling companies are where most future economic and societal value will be realised. Scaling firms are the ones who have market traction, with the agility and the ability to gather the resources required to deliver significant impact. It is not all about scale-ups, other actors in the ecosystem have a vital role to play: investors, start-ups, corporates, academia, the public sector and entrepreneurial support organisations. They are all part of an interconnected ecosystem without which scaling firms are unlikely to succeed. Nevertheless, we cannot forget it is the scaling companies which embody the creative element of Schumpeterian creative destruction. Without them, we are left with just destruction.

The importance of scaleups is recognised globally, from Colombia to Estonia to Milwaukee – why?

They are the job creators. Research by Scottish academics Ross Brown, Suzanne Mawson and Colin Mason has strongly corroborated the role high growth firms as job creators.

They generate GDP. According to The ScaleUp Institute they deliver £1.1trillion of UK turnover, representing 50% of the total SME turnover despite making up less than 1% of the SME population.

They are the innovators. They introduce innovation at twice the rate of large firms.

They are the exporters. Six in 10 are involved in international trade and looking to expand further.

They are highly productive. On average scale-ups generate £338,000 turnover per employee, at least double the national average.

They are good corporate citizens as social enterprises, employing our young people, operating in the green economy or embracing ESG.

They see opportunity. Nine out of 10 scale-ups expect to grow again in 2022.

There are many great Scottish scaling companies in an array of sectors: from health (Current Health and Talking Medicines) to renewables (Renewco) to insurance (Brokers Insights) to pizza ovens (Ooni) and petfood (Bella & Duke). There is also great work by many support organisations in the CANDO Collective and the public sector. That said, alas, the 2021 Scale-Up Institute Report shows Scotland in the bottom quartile of UK regions/nations for the number of scale-ups per head of population (33rd out of 41). It is not good enough. What is to be done?

Firstly, we must debunk some myths. For example, increasing the number of start-ups does not directly increase the number of scale-ups. Scaling firms are not all young and in tech, they are in all sectors. Universities are not a major source of scaling firms, very few university spin-offs become high-growth firms. Equity finance is a driver of scale-up growth, whilst debt is not. Secondly, we must rewire the scale-up support system, grassroots up, putting the leaders of scaling firms at the centre. The rewring is mostly about mindset, the courage to change the system, break the status quo, to make tough choices – and on that more to come…

Sandy Kennedy, entrepreneurial optimist