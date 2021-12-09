HELLO and welcome to the AM Business Briefing as ski instructor marketplace Maison Sport has reported a 200 per cent rise in customers compared to previous seasons, which it says raises confidence that ski tourism is "set for a strong recovery despite recent Covid developments".

The Edinburgh-based company, founded by three ex-British ski team members which connects its customers directly with independent ski and snowboard instructors, has also announced plans to target the Italian market for the first time.

Maison Sport says it is currently averaging £100,000 a week of new bookings, up from its pre-pandemic level of £30,000 a week at the same time in 2019.

The company has also doubled the number of instructors on its books compared to the 2019/2020 season to 1300 and has reported a 30 per cent rise in customer spending for this time of year, all pointing to growing post-Covid confidence in the recovery of the European ski tourism market.

This latest news follows Maison Sport’s successful fundraise in May where the company secured £1.25 million in external investment from both individual investors and a crowdfunding campaign.

Founded in 2016 by former ski champion brothers Nick and Olly Robinson and fellow ex-British Ski Team member Aaron Tipping, the company now says it has the third largest selection of instructors in comparison to any ski school in the world.

Nick Robinson, founder and chief executive, said: “Even though the recent identification of the new Omicron variant may disrupt some travel plans people are obviously keen to get back on the slopes and our instructors are ready and waiting.

“Despite the difficulties posed by Covid-19, this latest development follows a pivotal year for the business where we secured significant investment, grew our base of instructors, and entered new markets.

“This progress continues with our expansion into Italy, where we’re already seeing impressive numbers of customers signing up to our platform.”

