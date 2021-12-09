A GLASGOW-based cola company is among five Scottish food and drink producers to win a key promotional listing slot across Scotmid’s 200 Scottish sites during 2022 trading.

The Scotmid Scottish Favourites competition, run in conjunction with Scotland Food & Drink, aims to highlight the best regional products with broad consumer appeal. Each product will run for a three-week period.

The Caledonian Cola Company Ltd won the promotional slot for its Alba Cola Sugar Free. Alba Cola is made with Scottish water and heather extract and is suitable for vegans.

James Rizza and Sons, The Buffalo Farm, Strathmore Foods, The Caledonian Cola Company and Thistly Cross Cider have all secured product listings.

Chris Ewing, of the Caledonian Cola Company, said: “We’re really chuffed that Scotmid like our cola and hope that the new national listing will help more people discover it. Scotmid’s commitment to stocking the best Scottish products is great to see and it provides a fantastic platform for businesses like ours to showcase the best food and drink that Scotland has to offer.”

Kirsty George, local sourcing manager at Scotmid, said: “We are always looking for new ways to diversify and grow our Scottish product portfolio and we have been absolutely thrilled with the high quality of entries that we have received for the Scottish Favourites competition.

“Scotland truly has some of the best food and drink in the world and the calibre of local producers is continuing to grow year on year. A massive congratulations to The Caledonian Cola Company Ltd. and all the winning suppliers, we can’t wait to see the reaction from our customers with these amazing products.”

The competition which was launched during Scottish Food & Drink Fortnight in September was designed to champion local producers and demonstrates Scotmid’s commitment to Scottish sourcing. It received over 50 entries from local businesses which were each judged by a panel of experts.

James Withers, Chief Executive of Scotland Food & Drink, said: “The entries received for the Scottish Favourites competition really reflects the high-quality range of food and drink that is currently available from local producers across the country. Scotmid is doing a brilliant job at ensuring the best of Scottish food and drink lands in shopping baskets across the country and we are excited to continue supporting them with their local sourcing efforts next year.

“Congratulations to all of the winners, I look forward to the reports of their products flying off the shelves in the coming months.”

