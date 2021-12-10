By Scott Wright

BUSINESS leaders who achieved strong growth for their company during the pandemic, champion employee wellbeing, and have played a key role in growing women’s football were the big winners at a prestigious awards ceremony last night.

Duncan MacLean, chief executive of Candle Shack Limited, Simon Poole of employee-owned Jerba Campervans, and Vivienne MacLaren, chairman of Scottish Women’s Football, took home three of the top awards at the 2021 Director of the Year Awards, hosted by the Institute of Directors Scotland.

And there was the presentation of the first-ever award for agility and resilience director of the year, which went to Lynn Laughland of HMR Homecare Services.

The winners were announced during a live online ceremony hosted by broadcaster Shereen Nanjiani.

Mr MacLean was named director of the year – large business in recognition of his agile leadership that helped the company grow during the pandemic and expand markets in the UK and Europe. Mr Poole took the top director in the small to medium business category for demonstrating high-quality customer service and championing strong levels of employee wellbeing.

Ms MacLaren received the IoD Scotland chair’s award having transformed Scottish Women’s Football during her first year in post, which has seen the organisation become recognised as a growing influence in Scottish sport. Altogether, the winners of 12 director, seven regional and four discretionary awards were announced.

Louise Macdonald, national director of IoD Scotland, said: “Leaders have faced an incredibly challenging two years in businesses and cross-sector organisations across the country, with many being forced to pivot operations and switch from thriving to surviving and back to thriving. The awards honour the resilience and tenacity of those directors.”

“The standard of entries was excellent this year, and I’d like to congratulate all of the individual and regional winners, as well as all of the shortlisted finalists.”