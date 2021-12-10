By Scott Wright

ASDA has taken steps to broaden the festive meal choices for vegans by listing a plant-based cheese selection box from an independent Scottish supplier.

Bute Island Foods has secured an exclusive contract to supply the cheeseboard to the supermarket giant, building on the listing it already has with Asda to stock its dairy-free cheese and ice cream.

The plant-based cheeseboard includes blue cheese, mature cheddar, and cranberry Wensleydale alternative,s as well as a version of jalapeno and chilli cheddar that has been newly developed for Asda.

Family-run Bute has been making vegan and free-from cheese alternatives since it was established in 1994, and has enjoyed rapid growth on the back of rising demand for plant-based foods. It now employs 175 people.

Antonia Quither, quality assurance manager at the firm, said: “We are delighted to have extended our supply contract with Asda. Bute Island Foods is rapidly growing to meet the increase in demand for our multi-award-winning products and this contract is an important indication of our ongoing innovative partnership with Asda.

“The plant-based cheeseboard is great way to try a vegan alternative and we are confident Asda customers, vegan or not, will want to buy these products because of how they deliver on taste.”