EXACTLY one year ago today, local lockdowns came to an end in Glasgow and 10 other areas in west-central Scotland.

Nearly half of the country’s so-called non-essential stores had been shuttered for three weeks. Retailers hoped that left them time to save festive trading – sadly we know how that ended.

Within a fortnight of the local lockdowns ending a Scotland-wide shutdown was in place – a shutdown which left non-essential stores closed for 122 days. This lumbered these shops with unsold pre-Christmas stock which was difficult to shift in the absence of the usual Boxing Day and New Year discounting sales events, adding to cash-flow and debt woes. Unfortunately, the industry subsequently faced multiple different Covid restrictions, making business planning even trickier. Important sub-sectors such as garden centres and homeware stores were removed from the list of essential shops and compelled to close. Fresh curbs were introduced on click-and-collect services and food-to-go takeaway.

It was an incredibly frustrating period in which the only constant seemed to be a continual chopping and changing of the Covid restrictions. Every twist and turn of Government rules added fresh complexity and confusion, with retailers striving to implement and operationalise the latest Byzantine restrictions often to a ludicrously short timetable.

Meanwhile, some like garden centres looked on askance as counterparts and competitors elsewhere in the UK were open and permitted to trade throughout lockdown. When trading in stores did resume in late April, it wasn’t a panacea for the industry. Pent-up demand soon petered out, and physical distancing restrictions and caps on the number of customers in stores remained until mid-August.

On the bright side, even in the midst of a global pandemic, the vast majority of retail sales continued to be made in-store. So bricks still trumped clicks. However, even now, eight months on from the end of lockdown, shopper footfall and store sales are still 80-90 per cent of pre-pandemic levels and weaker in our city centres.

In addition to the pandemic and restrictions, retailers had to contend with the so-called “pingdemic” and multiple global and domestic supply chain disruptions. However, many within the industry were still able to make headway on other priorities such as reducing their carbon emissions and supporting good causes in communities across the country.

There is no doubt there were tensions between industry and Government over Covid restrictions. However, that is by no means the whole story. Retailers have seen very significant and welcome headway on the public policy agenda.

On the fiscal front, the Finance Secretary’s decision to extend the business rates waiver in 2021 was a lifeline for many shops, a positive signal during the most tumultuous of times.

Retailers breathed a sigh of relief after ministers wisely opted to reject a ban on shops from trading on New Year’s Day, good news for hard-pressed retail destinations.

The difficult task carried out by retail workers during the pandemic was recognised when the Scottish Parliament passed Daniel Johnson MSP’s shop worker protection legislation. Store workers are now better protected from the unacceptable abuse and violence they at times receive from a tiny minority of customers while selling Government-licensed products such as alcohol and tobacco.

Scotland’s retailers have shown a remarkable resilience during this rollercoaster year of profound highs and lows. The industry is hoping for less of a white-knuckle ride over the coming 12 months. While the economic legacy of the pandemic will be with us for some time to come, the brilliant vaccine programme and rollout means we can hopefully look forward with some optimism to better times ahead.

David Lonsdale is director of the Scottish Retail Consortium