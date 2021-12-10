By Karen Peattie

SHARES in Scottish transport stalwart FirstGroup fell sharply after the transport giant conceded “some uncertainty remains around the pace of recovery” because of the “evolving circumstances of the pandemic”.

The Aberdeen-based company, which recently completed the sale of its businesses in North America, returned to the black in the 26 weeks ended September 25, with an adjusted profit before tax of £103.7 million, compared with a £73.3m loss at the same stage last year.

FirstGroup said in its half-yearly report that passenger volumes have recovered to 71 per cent of pre-pandemic levels and that it was on track to deliver 10% margin in the first full year after pandemic-related restrictions ended.

Executive chairman David Martin said that FirstGroup had “delivered on our commitment to unlock value”, noting: “By divesting our North American operations, we have strengthened our financial position, refocused on our market-leading public transport operations in the UK, and returned £500m in value to our shareholders.

“With a well-capitalised balance sheet and an operating model that supports our intention to begin regular dividends to shareholders within the next 12 months, FirstGroup is now a more resilient and flexible business.

“I am confident that we are well placed to create long-term, sustainable value from the opportunities ahead, underpinned by the UK policy backdrop which places public transport at the centre of the economic recovery, decarbonisation and levelling up agendas.”

However, the firm said that doubts remain over how quickly it can recover following the new restrictions imposed in England to fight off the Omicron variant, with passenger numbers on its buses slipping in recent weeks.

Tougher Covid measures announced this week south of the Border by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, including a directive to work from home and wear masks in public places, may impact on passenger numbers.

FirstGroup also said that in common with a number of sectors in the UK, the bus industry is currently experiencing driver shortages, holding back passenger volume recovery in some of the areas in which it operates.

However, it noted that its new Lumo open-access rail service that operates passenger trains on the East Coast Main Line between London King’s Cross and Edinburgh Waverley launched in October with strong passenger bookings. Passenger volumes on its Hull Trains service were also “modestly ahead of our expectations and the industry average”.

“Both of our open-access operations primarily serve leisure travellers, which as a segment nationally has returned to more than 90% of equivalent 2019 levels in recent periods,” FirstGroup said, noting that as previously indicated it expects these to record a loss of about £20m between them in the current financial year, before making a profit contribution from 2023.

While there remains some uncertainty around the pace of recovery in light of the evolving circumstances of the pandemic, FirstGroup said there is “no change to our expectations” for 2022. It stated: “We expect to continue to build operational momentum in the current financial year, providing a solid foundation for delivering the group’s previously announced financial framework objectives in the medium term, including our intention to commence regular dividends within the next 12 months.”

FirstGroup also reiterated its commitment to operating a zero-emission bus fleet by 2035. The company said: “We were pleased to select Hitachi Europe as prime strategic partner for our First Caledonia depot in Glasgow, under which Hitachi will provide electric bus batteries ‘as a service’, smart charging software and collaborate on other technology to further decarbonise what will soon be the largest electric vehicle charging hub in the UK.” The depot hosted a joint event with Hitachi during the UN COP26 climate summit.

Earlier this week, Perth-based Stagecoach signalled the “return of confidence in public transport” as it posted a significant six-month profit hike. However, the volatility of the recovery was put into focus as the company said there has been some softening of demand recently because of Storm Arwen. It also pointed to updated Covid restrictions.

Stagecoach remains in talks with Birmingham-based National Express over a potential merger.

FirstGroup shares closed at 95.90p, down 5.80p.