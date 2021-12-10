By Karen Peattie
SCOTTISH independent commercial law firm MacRoberts has confirmed that Neil Kennedy will continue as managing partner for a second four-year term.
Under his first term as managing partner the firm acquired two businesses – Murray Snell and Yuill and Kyle – and also developed its growth and technology strategy.
Glasgow-based MacRoberts, under Mr Kennedy’s leadership, “successfully navigated its way through challenging trading conditions, winning new clients and awards, advised on major deals, and supported its people with a focus on health, wellbeing and flexibility”.
A graduate of Aberdeen University, Mr Kennedy has been with MacRoberts for 23 years, 14 of those as a partner.
He said: “We have continued to invest in our people through best available technology, flexible working practices and fairer remuneration structures.
“Our immediate focus is to ensure our business continues to overcome the impact of the pandemic and will continue to prosper and grow so that we can work together to serve our clients.”
Noting that the firm’s long-term strategic plans remain unchanged, Mr Kennedy added: “We wish to remain an independent, full service and high-quality Scottish business maintaining excellent relationships with our clients in the UK and further afield.”
MacRoberts’ chairman Euan Duncan pointed to Mr Kennedy’s “calm, thoughtful and pragmatic leadership throughout one of the most challenging periods in our history”, noting: “The MacRoberts partners unanimously agreed that Neil is exactly the right person to lead our firm for the next four years.”
The firm has offices in Glasgow, Edinburgh and Dundee.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.