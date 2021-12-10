By Karen Peattie

SCOTTISH independent commercial law firm MacRoberts has confirmed that Neil Kennedy will continue as managing partner for a second four-year term.

Under his first term as managing partner the firm acquired two businesses – Murray Snell and Yuill and Kyle – and also developed its growth and technology strategy.

Glasgow-based MacRoberts, under Mr Kennedy’s leadership, “successfully navigated its way through challenging trading conditions, winning new clients and awards, advised on major deals, and supported its people with a focus on health, wellbeing and flexibility”.

A graduate of Aberdeen University, Mr Kennedy has been with MacRoberts for 23 years, 14 of those as a partner.

He said: “We have continued to invest in our people through best available technology, flexible working practices and fairer remuneration structures.

“Our immediate focus is to ensure our business continues to overcome the impact of the pandemic and will continue to prosper and grow so that we can work together to serve our clients.”

Noting that the firm’s long-term strategic plans remain unchanged, Mr Kennedy added: “We wish to remain an independent, full service and high-quality Scottish business maintaining excellent relationships with our clients in the UK and further afield.”

MacRoberts’ chairman Euan Duncan pointed to Mr Kennedy’s “calm, thoughtful and pragmatic leadership throughout one of the most challenging periods in our history”, noting: “The MacRoberts partners unanimously agreed that Neil is exactly the right person to lead our firm for the next four years.”

The firm has offices in Glasgow, Edinburgh and Dundee.