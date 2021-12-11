NORTH Sea-focused Neptune Energy has said it is parting company with chief executive Jim House a day after underlining how much money it has been making following the surge in oil and gas prices.
Neptune said Mr House had decided to retire from the chief executive’s position and the company’s board on December 31 after holding the position since 2017.
The private equity-backed company became a significant player in the North Sea through the £4 billion acquisition of the oil and gas operations of French utility Engie, which it clinched in that year.
Neptune announced on Thursday that it planned to pay an $800 million (£600m) dividend in the expectation it will generate more than $2 billion cash from operations in the current year.
Executive chairman Sam Laidlaw said the company was on track to achieve significantly higher operating cash flow in 2021 as a result of higher commodity prices, robust production and good cost control.
Mr Laidlaw said yesterday that Mr House had made an outstanding contribution in building Neptune on solid foundations, noting: “He has played a formative role in delivering the growth potential we now enjoy.”
Mr House will be succeeded by industry veteran Pete Jones, who is currently head of operations at Neptune.
Mr Jones joined Neptune in 2018 after running the European operation of Abu Dhabi-owned TAQA and the UK business of America’s Marathon Oil.
Mr Laidlaw said: “Pete brings a wealth of experience and energy as we enter a period of growth in both production and new energy opportunities.”
Neptune operates the giant Cygnus gas field in the North Sea and is developing the Seagull oil find east of Aberdeen with BP. It is working on plans for carbon capture and storage facilities that would be linked to North Sea fields.
The company runs its UK North Sea operations from Aberdeen.
