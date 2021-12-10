THE managing director of Dunns Food & Drink, a leading supplier to Scotland’s hospitality businesses, has called for more certainty around what measures will be taken and what support will be provided following First Minister Nicola Sturgeon’s Covid-19 update today.

Jim Rowan said: “Whilst acknowledging the significance of the threat to public health from the Omicron variant, the First Minister’s announcement today signals another catastrophic blow to hospitality in Scotland.

"Without financial support, the industry simply cannot afford a return to significant lockdown measures, and we wait nervously to see what is to come. We are already seeing orders beginning to dip and expect to see this continue over the next week."

It comes as Ms Sturgeon warned the Omicron variant could lead to a "tsunami of infections" as it quickly becomes the dominant strain in Scotland.

Public Health Scotland has urged people to defer celebrations, backed by the First Minister.

Mr Rowan said: “Our teams at Dunns are doing everything they can to support our customers in the hospitality industry through yet another potential crisis – it’s incredibly unfair to ask bars and restaurants to struggle through yet another festive season filled with this much uncertainty.

“By urging the public to call off Christmas parties, there will be a tsunami of cancellations – as we have already seen in England – costing millions in lost revenue and inevitably job losses unless there is financial support from government. Without help, many good businesses who employ people will find themselves pushed to the brink.

“The changes to rules on isolation will have an impact at every single part of the supply chain. From an employer’s perspective, the nature of the work we do means it cannot be done from home. Added to the existing driver shortages and we are in an incredibly difficult position. We’ve been here before and know this will cause a huge slowdown that will impact consumers ahead of Christmas. It could be devastating.”

Nicola Sturgeon’s warning for work Christmas parties to be deferred until next year has sent “shockwaves” through the business community.

Pub chiefs have warned that urgent financial support is now required to avoid widespread redundancies in the industry.

Exactly one year ago today, local lockdowns came to an end in Glasgow and 10 other areas in west-central Scotland.

Nearly half of the country’s so-called non-essential stores had been shuttered for three weeks. Retailers hoped that left them time to save festive trading – sadly we know how that ended.

