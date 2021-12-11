SCOTTISH alcohol-free beer brand Days has raised £1 million from investors as it ramps up its rapid growth plans.

The independent 0.0 per cent beer business was launched by childhood friends Mike Gammell and Duncan Keith in October 2020 and is aiming to capitalise on a predicted upsurge in the alcohol-free beer space driven by an increased focus on health and wellness.

The Edinburgh-based company's story has now helped secure the support of a wave of fresh investors and food and beverage innovators as part of a seed funding round to finance its plans to continue taking its beer to more consumers.

Among its notable investors are Mindful Chef founder Giles Humphries, Propercorn founder Ryan Kohn, and former Camden Town managing director Adam Keary, who joins the business as a strategic advisor bringing with him a wealth of experience accelerating Camden Town to the number one craft beer brand in the UK.

Launched during lockdown as a primarily direct to consumer business, Days is now on track to be in 500 physical distribution points by the end of January 2022.

These include premium bars and restaurants across the UK, such as Granger & Co, Mac & Wild, Birch Community, The Montpeliers Group and Michelin-starred Kitchin in Edinburgh.

A recent listing on Gorillas saw the brand exceed sales expectations by 400% during its first three months on the grocery delivery app.

Mr Gammell and Mr Keith said their commitment to using premium ingredients and a new alcohol-free brewing process - meaning they don’t strip any alcohol or flavour from the liquid - saw Days Lager crowned at the World Beer Awards this summer.

The pair also said they are determined to ensure Days has a positive impact, and the brand’s “Days Duty” initiative commits two per cent of all sales towards organisations that empower fresh thinking towards mental health. In the last 10 months the brand has partnered with Mind & Run for Heroes. The business is also currently pending B-Corp status.

Mr Keith said: “It’s clear that over the past 12 months we’ve seen a seismic shift in attitudes towards alcohol-free beer, which is absolutely driven by consumers prioritising their mental and physical health and wellness.

“I’ve witnessed the impact of health and wellness in both of my previous roles at Genius and Propercorn and we don’t see any reason why alcohol-free beer can’t easily become 20% of the beer market. For context it’s currently only 2%.”

Mr Gammell, who left ABInBev to launch the business, said “What excites us most about this is the opportunity to take everything great about beer - that ritual and social connection - to more consumers and new occasions. If you map all of the drinking occasions in a week we think there’s actually more opportunities for an alcohol-free beer than an alcoholic one.

"Having proven demand for our beers and brand over the past 12 months the priority is now building a fantastic team and culture. We will be a team of eight in January 2022, all of whom have been mental health first aid trained.”

Mr Keary, now MD at Pinter, said: “There’s no doubt that the no-alcohol space is one of the most exciting and fast growing segments in beer right now, with many predictions that it will be over 20% of beer sales in years to come. Days are perfectly positioned to capture a good part of this; their beer is exceptional, it’s a true 0% beer and supported by a genuine business strategy to have real impact in the world."

Mr Humphries, said: “Having backed and watched the Days team for a while, it is clear they are just at the start of an extremely exciting journey. I always start with a superb product that consumers will love and this ticks all the boxes. Couple that with a tenacious, talented and incredibly smart team, and a superb brand with a clear stand out presence - I couldn’t be more excited to be part of this venture.”