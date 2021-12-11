UK ECONOMIC growth slowed to just 0.1 per cent in October, signalling that output had begun to decelerate before the Omicron variant emerged in late November, writes Scott Wright.

The figures have sparked fresh concern about the economy amid surging infection rates of Omicron, and led to talk the Bank of England will push back a rise in interest rates.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon yesterday urged people to think twice about attending Christmas work parties, in light of concerns over how rapidly the variant spreads in crowded places.

This has led to fresh fears of business casualties in the hospitality sector, which has been hit with a wave of cancellations since Omicron was identified. “After last year’s cancelled Christmas, another watered down celebration will be hard to stomach for the hospitality industry,” said Susannah Streeter of Hargreaves Lansdown. “City centres were already struggling to regain pre-pandemic levels of footfall, and now it’s feared they will be deserted once again.”

Speaking on Radio Scotland, chef and restaurateur Nick Nairn expressed his fears the public health advice on Christmas parties could result in hospitality businesses going to the wall. Mr Nairn, who owns Nick's at Port of Menteith said it is "galling" that hospitality is having to pay the price when there is no public health advice about meeting in other areas.

Mr Nairn, who has seen bookings cancelled at Port of Menteith, declared that "hospitality gets it in the neck every time."

The weaker-than-expected GDP figure for October laid bare the impact of supply chain disruption and inflation, with production output tumbling 0.6%, construction down by 1.8% – its largest fall since April 2020 - and manufacturing flat.

The services sector grew by 0.4%, driven largely a rise in face-to-faced appointments at GP surgeries in England.

October’s GDP figure means that output remains 0.5% adrift of its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

With inflation continuing to surge, attention will focus next week on the Bank of England and whether its Monetary Policy Committee will push back a move to increase interest rates, which remain at the historic low of 0.1%.