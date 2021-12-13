By Scott Wright

SCOTLAND’S private sector economy expanded for the ninth month in a row in November. But the rate of expansion was the slowest since April, as surging energy bills, supply delays and wage inflation contributed to input prices rising at the fastest pace on record.

The latest Royal Bank of Scotland PMI (purchasing managers’ index), a combined measure of manufacturing and service sectors output, registered a reading of 55.9 in November.

While still firmly in growth mode, the reading was down from 56.3 in October and the lowest for seven months.

A reading of above 50 on the index signals expansion.

According to the report, published today, Scottish private sector firms took advantage of strong demand conditions in November, with services firms reporting a much steeper upturn in new work than manufacturers. Companies were found to have raised their own charges to the greatest extent in the history of the series in response to rising input prices.

Sentiment was found to have reached to a four-month high. However, as December has progressed concern has risen rapidly over the impact on the economy from the Omicron variant of coronavirus, which has resulted in a tightening of restrictions on both sides of the Border. The Scottish Government has urged people to think twice about attending Christmas work parties given the extent to which the variant spreads in crowded areas, sparking fresh fears over the effects on the hospitality sector.

Malcolm Buchanan, chairman of the Scotland board of Royal Bank of Scotland, said: “The Scottish private sector recorded another strong performance during November, with business activity and new work increasing further. There were some signs that momentum has waned slightly, however, as growth of activity eased to the slowest since April.

“At the same time, supply issues, combined with rising energy, fuel and wage bills added further to firms’ inflationary woes. Input prices rose at a record pace, with firms increasing their charges to the greatest degree on record as a result.

“Price pressures and supply delays remain a key cause for concern, but are still yet to weigh significantly on the performance of the private sector.”