OVER three decades it has nurtured collaborations with local producers and sellers and built up a reputation for quality.

Now Edinburgh-headquartered Margiotta has added a further element to its growth trajectory by partnering with one of the country’s biggest supermarkets, Waitrose.

Joe Margiotta, 34, who runs the business with his three sisters under the guidance of father Franco, said the company has doubled the number of stores it has from five to 10 and spread into East Lothian since he joined the business proper about five years ago.

The firm, which employs 200, will stock more than 600 Waitrose products under the partnership which Mr Margiotta set up himself with a phone call.

“I was looking at partners that could be quite good for us and Waitrose was basically number one on the list,” said Mr Margiotta. “Their demographic fitted with us and so many of our customers shop with them as well, and we thought it would be fantastic link-up.”

The call was followed by a couple of Skype chats and Waitrose representatives from London flew up to check out the Margiotta offering.

“They were happy with what they saw, they thought it would be a good partnership for them, so we just really took it from there. Probably the whole process from when I first contacted them to when we launched would have been about six months in total, so it is quite a speedy turnaround from a company the size of Waitrose."

Waitrose ready meals, free-from and vegan ranges, prepared fruit and vegetables, meat, snacks and store cupboard staples will all be available, along with flowers and seasonal foods in a move Mr Margiotta says levels the field for the convenience store with the likes of Tesco and Sainsbury’s.

It was then a case of marrying that with the existing proposition which includes offerings from artisan suppliers and renowned producers like Crombie’s Butchers.

“We love dealing with the local suppliers, that is one of the main things we do and when we can collaborate with them, we do,” he continued.

“There are certain things that just have to be produced en masse and on scale and that is where Waitrose helps a lot. There are certain things that the mults (multiples) have access to that you just can’t when you are small.

“So, kind of binding that offering that they have with the things that the independents and the small suppliers do well, I think harmonising the both of them just creates a really good proposition for our customers.

“They both have their place, they are just very different places I would say within our shop."

The firm also runs its own catering business with from its kitchen in Dundas Street where it makes sandwiches, pizzas and wraps to supply the whole company.

“We’re doing our own produce and hoping to do more of it as time goes on, especially in the fresh and prepared side of things.

“Our customers absolutely love the fact that we deal with a local artisan baker, a local artisan cheesemonger, even the coffee, we have an artisan producer and these are fantastic things.

“As an independent we have always been struggling to compete with Tesco and Sainsbury’s in certain areas where scale is rewarded, so to have a partner at scale who can provide you with their stuff you have levelled the playing field at that point.

“We have got plans to open new stores and I think with them on board there is even more ability to do that now.”

It seems to dovetail well with the existing growth proposals.

“Waitrose is probably my biggest endeavour up until this point. I was very keen to growth business. I’ve seen a lot of growth since I’ve been involved but I’m trying to push that expansion as much as possible.

“We are moving from our current depot which is 10,000 square foot up to our new depot which is 35,000 sq ft, so we are setting up the foundations for some good growth hopefully in the coming years.”

Mr Margiotta added: "We are definitely on a growth trajectory, year on year we are doing better which is great."

During coronavirus the catering business, which supplies third parties including the universities, but workers were able to transfer to the store.

The patriarch of the business, at 73, is still closely involved.

“My father started the company about 30 years ago although he had actually been in business prior to that, when he had a baked potato shop and an ice cream van, so business has been in the family for a long time.

"It was pretty much my dad running the show solo, starting with one shop. Myself and my sisters have really got involved over the last five to 10 years and more so as time has gone on, so it is now got the stage where we are doing a lot.

"He is still very actively involved, looking up sales and discussing the new ventures, but me and my sisters are taking some of that burden, which is great for him and we enjoy it too.”

Q&A

What countries have you most enjoyed travelling to, for business or leisure, and why?

The time I spent in Florida working for Disney in my early 20's was the perfect blend of working and Leisure. I experienced life in a setting you just wouldn't find anywhere else, it's surreal. I made friends for life there, and until the pandemic, would still travel to visit them. It's a time I'll never forget.

When you were a child, what was your ideal job? Why did it appeal?

In my very early years, I fancied myself as a Postman Pat. But when I came to terms with the fact that the role had already been filled, I turned my sights to business. I watched my dad leave the house every day with his briefcase, and I wanted to follow in his footsteps. A businessman looked cool, even if I was far too young to understand the extent of the hard work that his role entailed. My mum tells a story about me as a child playing on the beach when I was around three years old. I was building a sand castle with a moat, as were many other kids on the beach. The tide was out, and it was some distance to travel to collect the water for the moats. So, I saw a business opportunity in charging the other children for my water. 10p a bucket seemed like a good price for the convenience I could offer them. My Grandma recalled a similar story from when my dad was young featuring an impromptu sell-off of her pots and pans.

What was your biggest break in business?

The most recent partnership with Waitrose and the growth of our company in general has been a welcomed expansion. A lot of hard work has gone in to it and it's fair to say it hasn't been without its challenges, but great relationships have come from this too. We couldn't ask for more from a business partner and we're looking forward to seeing how we grow together from here.

What was your worst moment in business?

The pandemic of course brought with it difficulties and challenges, as most businesses experienced. In the beginning it brought uncertainty, but also new teachings. Margiotta provides an essential service to our communities, and we have been doing so for over 30 years. We had to adaptable as things developed and changed hour by hour, day by day. We had to be flexible and quick thinking in order to get through it and to get our customers through it. This is when being a family owned and family run business has its perks, as we were able to put our heads together and figure things out as and when the most recent of challenges arose.

Who do you most admire and why?

My dad, Franco. He came to Scotland in 1957 from Italy, and started the business we know today. He put every hour he had in to making Margiotta, and we have him to thank for how far we have come.

What book are you reading and what music are you listening to?

As a dyslexic, books have never been a past time of mine. I prefer to listen to podcasts and get my information from visual references. I follow SciShow and Wendover Productions, on YouTube. Lately, my girlfriend and I have been watching Brian Cox's Universe - which is a phenomenal production. We watched his previous show, Planets, beforehand, which I'd also highly recommend.