A series of incredible archaeological finds and amazing scientific breakthroughs has completely reshaped our understanding of Scotland’s earliest inhabitants. Our Writer at Large talks to Dr Alison Sheridan, Scotland’s most distinguished archaeologist, and discovers that we are all the descendants of dark-skinned and ingenious immigrants

SCOTLAND’S earliest inhabitants, our most ancient ancestors from the depths of the Stone Age, were dark-skinned, culturally sophisticated and highly technologically advanced. They travelled widely in Europe, and were the envy of prehistoric Britain – with their religious ceremonies the equivalent to Stone Age music festivals.

While their societies changed rapidly, shifting from macho violence to spiritual femininity, there’s one essential truth about all our distant relatives: they were immigrants. Prehistoric Scotland was a melting pot of “foreigners”. There’s no such thing as an “original Scot” – all our ancestors came from somewhere else. Each of us is descended from immigrants who were just looking for a place to call home.

Almost every week some new archaeological discovery is made in Scotland which advances our understanding of the deep past. What we know for sure is that the notion of our Stone Age relatives as grunting brutes is nonsense.

To make sense of this rapidly emerging but quickly changing picture of our prehistoric ancestors, and what it says about modern Scotland, The Herald on Sunday caught up with the nation’s most distinguished archaeologist, Dr Alison Sheridan. She was president of the Prehistoric Society, principal curator of Early Prehistory at the National Museums of Scotland and was last year named Archeologist of the Year. Nobody knows more about Scotland’s ancient people than Sheridan.

11,000BC: Ice survivors

Let’s start at the beginning, or at least as far back as our knowledge currently takes us, to the end of the Upper Palaeolithic, the Late Stone Age, some 13,000 years ago.

There is evidence from sites in south Lanarkshire of “late Upper Palaeolithic hunters”, Sheridan explains. This was before the end of the Ice Age but “in a little period when things warmed up enough” for people to move into Scotland. “They were hunting reindeer and wild horses in small bands,” Sheridan says. At this point, Doggerland – a land mass in the North Sea connecting Britain to Europe, where Dogger Bank now sits – was still above the waves. The first “Scots” travelled over this ancient land bridge and came north through England.

Scotland’s earliest inhabitants “share traits with their counterparts on the continent” – giving a clue to their origins. Their flint tools were simple but effective and are indistinguishable to finds in mainland Europe. Identical artefacts have been found in Germany, Denmark and England, with many centred around Hamburg, giving rise to their name: the Hamburgians. “You can drop Scottish flint objects into any of these areas and they’d match,” says Sheridan. Hamburgians were nomadic, following game across Scotland, and foraging for food. “These people weren’t grunting savages. They tended their dead – treated them with respect. They had jewellery.”

After the brief Ice Age thaw which allowed humans to move this far north, the cold returned, but humans didn’t leave Scotland entirely. “There’s evidence of them still out in the west of Scotland,” says Sheridan. “They basically went to the edge of the ice sheets and survived there.”

Our most ancient ancestors were also black, not white. The discovery of “Cheddar Man” showed that ancient Britons looked more African than European. “He was dark-skinned with light-coloured eyes. It’s certain the very earliest inhabitants of Scotland will have been dark skinned,” says Sheridan.

9,000BC: Stone Age

We’re now in the “post-glacial” period. The Ice Age is over. This is the Mesolithic – the Middle Stone Age. There’s more vegetation and wildlife, and our ancient ancestors were now hunting red deer and boar, and fishing for salmon. They were foraging for hazelnuts, berries and wild fruit. “They could make quite a good life for themselves,” says Sheridan.

By 8,500BC “you get fairly substantial houses”. One dwelling found near Dunbar was a circular building about seven metres across. It could have been a “base camp”, Sheridan thinks, where ancient people “lived for several months of the year”. When they travelled nomadically, they lived in “teepees”.

Sheridan is loath to say that civilisation has “progressed” at this point in prehistory. That’s too “value-laden”. Essentially, our ancient ancestors have simply adapted to a new environment. “They were every bit as bright if not brighter than we are today,” she says. All of them were like Ray Mears, Sheridan explains – in tune with the natural world, exceptionally skilled, and born survivors.

While there’s “vanishingly small” numbers of artefacts from our Upper Palaeolithic ancestors, there’s many more Mesolithic sites. On Oronsay in the Hebrides, cowrie shell beads were found, showing they had a sophisticated sense of art. However, they did have strange burial customs. “We know they laid their dead out on their rubbish heaps,” says Sheridan. “It may seem odd to us – like chucking granny away – but of course it wasn’t rationalised like that. The rationale was since Mother Nature gives us everything, what we do when somebody dies is we give them back to Mother Nature.”

The people of Oronsay would also travel to Jura to hunt deer. Jura means “deer island”. Isotopic analysis of their teeth shows they had a heavy marine diet, however.

It is in this period that the land bridge to Britain disappears around 6,200BC. In future, new arrivals will have to come by boat, not foot.

4,000BC: Revolution

NOW we are in the period where the Mesolithic gives way to the Neolithic – or the New Stone Age, the final period of the Stone Age. This is a time of major migration into Scotland and the rest of Britain from what is now France. These new arrivals are something completely new: they are farmers. “They’re bringing with them an entire lifestyle and way of looking at the world that’s 100 per cent different from the lifestyle and worldview of the Mesolithic communities,” Sheridan explains.

“Mesolithic people survived by gathering food whereas these Neolithic farmers were producing their own food. They’re growing cereals – wheat, barely, oats and flax. They’ve domesticated cows, sheeps, goats, and pigs.”

We know from isotopic analysis, though, that they had a “cultural taboo” and didn’t eat fish or shellfish.

“They also looked different,” says Sheridan. DNA of Neolithic farmers buried in the west of Scotland shows that their “genetic makeup was completely different” from the Mesolithic people. “They were also slightly lighter skinned, but still much darker skinned than we are,” Sheridan explains.

Even though these Neolithic migrants from present-day France looked and acted differently from the indigenous inhabitants there’s little evidence of violence as the two societies met.

The Neolithic farmers were also incredible navigators. Many who came to Scotland travelled from southern Brittany, sailing up between Britain and Ireland. Their monuments are found in Wales, Ireland and Scotland, like architectural calling cards.

But why did they leave France and come here? The answer: social collapse. Neolithic culture in Brittany was “very macho, absolutely male-dominated. They erected gigantic standing stones, like gigantic phalli which weigh 60 or 70 tonnes. This phallic symbolism was all over the place”. It was, Sheridan says, “a mine-is-bigger-than-yours” culture.

It seems there were earth tremors in Brittany which caused these great stones to collapse and along with that “it’s thought society crumbled, the power structure crumbled”. There was “an inflationary spiral”. Each “big man” – or chieftain – would erect huge monuments, relying on mass labour, and it simply became an “unsustainable” way of ordering society.

Other migrants to Britain and Scotland came from the Pas-de-Calais region of northern France. As each farming family had “lots of kids” to help with cultivation there was an overpopulation problem. These people eventually got in their boats made of skin, and made it to Scotland by 3,900BC sailing up the east coast.

The people who left what’s now France and came to Scotland and Britain began building a “new style of funerary monument”. There’s one north of Oban – a passage tomb built by our Neolithic ancestors.

It would have been “completely alien” to indigenous Mesolithic people.

Here’s the remarkable thing: these tombs are thought to represent “wombs”. So, culturally, there’s a “feminisation of power”. The people of France are leaving behind a male-dominated culture and creating a new culture in Scotland, Ireland and Britain centred around “fertility of the ground in terms of female properties”.

These tombs also made a statement. “They could point to monuments and say ‘this is my land because my ancestors are buried here’,” Sheridan explains. Some of the most astonishing archaeological finds in Scotland come from these “French” immigrant farmers: jade axes.

These were “magical items”, made using rare stone from the Italian alps, and carried over as sacred objects in settlers’ boats. Once safely in Scotland, the farmers would return these magic items to the gods by placing them in rivers as thanks for protection. One was found near Inverness railway station.

The two groups of migrants from Brittany and Pas-de-Calais merged in Scotland. But what happened to the inhabitants who were already here – the Mesolithic people? “A lot to them probably saw this new way of life and thought ‘ah-ha, this looks to be a more secure way of life than our old one’. You’ve got cattle that guarantees lots of meat, cereals you can store.” When the two cultures met “some fell in love and then intermixed so basically the Mesolithic way of life died out over several generations”.

Sheridan adds: “Effectively, the Mesolithic genetic signature, which is completely different from that of the farmers, disappeared. But we’re not talking about a ‘Cowboys and Indians’ scenario. The farmers didn’t wipe them out.” Apart from “interbreeding”, large farming families also meant they came to dominate through sheer numbers.

The French Neolithic farmers were in Orkney by 3,700BC. Orkney quickly became something of a Stone Age Mecca – quite literally. Orcadian farmers were competing with each other to build bigger and better monuments for the dead. They were travelling to sites like Newgrange in Ireland – the location of a great prehistoric tomb –which was a “magnet for pilgrimage” during the midwinter solstice.

“People from Orkney thought ‘we’re going to do that’.” So they built Maeshowe, a chambered cairn and passage grave. They also built the Ness of Brodgar, the Ring of Brodgar, Skara Brae, and the Standing Stones of Stenness – among the most impressive prehistoric sites in Europe.

Visitors and pilgrims were now flocking to Orkney. “It was like an elite power centre,” says Sheridan. Their jewellery was sumptuous, made from whale and walrus ivory. They could also be pretty violent. There’s evidence of old women with their skulls bashed in and children with noses cut off by axes.

It is thought that for a while that Orkney was the epicentre of prehistoric life in Britain, just as Stonehenge later became the focus of religion and festivities. Some events were the equivalent to a Stone Age Glastonbury rock festival. At one point, there is a huge feast at the Ness of Brodgar where “400 cattle were slaughtered”. This may have been the “last hurrah” though as once again, it seems this culture perhaps over-extended itself – through competitive massive building projects –and the “bubble burst around 2,800BC”, Sheridan says.

2,500BC: Era of magic

Scotland is about to undergo it’s second great revolution. First there was agriculture, now the Stone Age will be wiped away by a new wave of Europeans bringing the gift of metal.

As the Neolithic culture tired, immigrants with what seemed like magical powers to prehistoric people – the ability to take metal from the earth and turn it into tools, weapons and jewellery – began to arrive in Britain and Scotland from around 2,500BC. They came from what is now the Netherlands and the Rhine valley. They also had finely-made pottery – beakers – some of which has been found in Newmill in Perth and Kinross, far better than anything that came before. This gave them their name: the Beaker people.

One of these people – who archeologists call “Ava” – was found near Caithness. Her family was from the Netherlands. “She was a child or grandchild of immigrants,” says Sheridan. Her skin was once again slightly lighter than previous inhabitants. She would have resembled someone with an “olive” east Mediterranean complexion.

The Beakers also had unusually shaped heads known as hyper-brachycephalic, meaning they were quite wide. It’s thought this could indicate a culture of head-binding which in some societies indicates high status.

They were skilled in the use of copper and gold. Perhaps the best-known example of a Beaker person is the Amesbury Archer. Buried near Stonehenge, his grave contained copper knives, arrows, and a portable anvil. Isotopic analysis of his teeth shows he came from Bavaria or Switzerland. The copper in his knives was from Spain, which is also where Beaker pottery probably originated.

Like many “elite young men” of the Beakers, he had gone on an “Odysseus-like journey” to Britain, bringing with him “esoteric knowledge and exotic objects”. Sheridan calls him “the poster boy” of Beaker culture. It is thought many Beakers came to Britain “prospecting for metal” as there was copper to be found across our islands.

It seems Britain was unusual at this time. While Beaker technology moved around the continent, passing from group to group, most people in Europe stayed relatively in place.

However, in Britain and Scotland we see a movement of Beaker people into the islands. Beaker funerals were different: men were buried on their left side facing south, women on their right. Beaker pots – filled with ale, mead or fermented milk (most people were lactose intolerant back then) – also went into their graves so they could party in the afterlife.

Only a few women are buried as high-status individuals, however, showing that Beaker life “was an unequal society”.

Again, it i unlikely the arrival and eventual domination of the Beakers came with much violence. “We’re not talking about a political takeover. They came to Scotland and they integrated and acculturated. There’s this fantastic fusion,” Sheridan says.

It seems Beakers arrived “over several generations and had an incredible effect on the genetic makeup – there was something like a 92% genetic turnover within the course of a few generations”.

One hypothesis is that “British” Neolithic farmers’ wives “regarded these rather interesting aliens who are coming in as sexy foreigners and dumped their local boyfriends, and went with the immigrants”. If that happens “over several generations you drown out the indigenous”. So, it’s more like Elvis Presley arriving than Attila the Hun.

Scotland and Britain now go through a period of “cultural adoption and adaption” where old Neolithic sites like the standing stones at Callanish get a Beaker makeover, marking the shift away from the Stone Age. This may well also show evidence of ongoing intermarrying, and the two cultures merging.

Beakers seemed to have lived a fairly peaceful life. There is little evidence of war. They mostly “died normal deaths”.

By around 2,200BC, Beakers embrace the Bronze Age. Kilmartin Glen became an important point on the metal trade routes as there was a “big bronze industry” in north-east Scotland, using copper from Ireland and tin from Cornwall. It is at this point that we start seeing graves of high-status Beaker women, implying they perhaps found a role in commerce.

From here, the Beakers basically just became “us”. Many of us alive today in Scotland will have “80% Beaker signature genetics” and perhaps 20% of the old Neolithic DNA. There might even be a smattering of ancient Mesolithic in many of us too.

Then, as time rolled on, and the Iron Age arrived, the mists of time began to clear and prehistory turned to history. And that’s where our story ends.

Cosmopolitan Caledonia

Sheridan finds it immensely satisfying that the story of prehistoric Scotland must infuriate today’s racists and xenophobes. “We need to think of ourselves as all descendants of immigrants,” she says.

Beaker people weren’t the last arrivals either, she points out. There was “another major influx from the continent about 1,500BC”, and Roman soldiers from north Africa stationed on the border with present-day Scotland were eating tagine in the shadow of the Antonine Wall.

Ancient people, says Sheridan, “were a lot more connected, sophisticated and cosmopolitan than we give them credit for”.