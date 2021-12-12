A SCOTTISH housebuilder this week hailed securing a major contract to deliver more than 200 more homes at a landmark Glasgow site.

Cruden Building said it has been appointed by Beech Grove Homes to carry out the second phase of the transformation of the former Victoria Infirmary into homes.

The £43.3 million contract will see 209 flats being created on the site of the famous hospital in the city’s southside.

Over the course of the new phase up to 180 people will be employed on the development.

A total of 153 flats will be housed in five new blocks, surrounded by landscaping and parking, overlooking Queen’s Park, while the remaining 56 flats, some with mezzanines, will be created in the three refurbished Nightingale ward buildings.

All the apartments will have either a balcony or a roof garden area.

North Sea firms to make huge payouts to investors after surge in oil and gas prices

Neptune Energy declared an $800m dividend

LEADING North Sea oil and gas companies have underlined how much money firms are making in the area following the surge in commodity prices in recent months by announcing plans to make huge payouts to investors.

Neptune Energy declared an $800m dividend this week. The company’s executive chairman Sam Laidlaw, said: “We remain on track to achieve significantly higher operating cash flow in 2021 as a result of higher commodity prices, robust production and good cost control.”

Scottish soft drink maker in vegan milk deal

Irn-Bru maker AG Barr has announced an agreement to take over porridge and oat milk maker MOMA Foods based out of London.

The Cumbernauld-headquartered company is now looking to capitalise on soaring demand for vegan milk alternatives, which is being driven by millennial and Gen Z consumers.

The move into plant-based drinks is a notable departure for the Scottish firm, whose portfolio is led by its classic bright orange fizzy soda, juice brand Rubicon, and the Funkin Cocktails range of pre-made mixers.

Edinburgh bank Hampden hires big hitter

Mr Beattie spent six years at Adam & Co as part of a banking career that has spanned 25 years to date.

HAMPDEN & Co has added another senior figure from the UK banking scene to its growing leadership team.

The Edinburgh-based private bank has recruited Ryan Beattie from Adam & Co to the role of banking director. Mr Beattie joins Hampden shortly after Adam & Co’s banking and lending operation was rolled by owner NatWest Group into its Coutts business.

Omega hit by £2.5m refund demand

SHARES in Omega Diagnostics lost more than a quarter of their value yesterday after the company was hit with a £2.5 million bill for equipment to produce Covid tests that the UK Government no longer wants.

Omega confirmed last month that the contract has expired and will not proceed into Phase 2.

The money was provided to Omega as a pre-production payment to ramp up capacity to make hundreds of millions of lateral flow antigen tests for the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC). However, Omega confirmed last month that the contract has expired and will not proceed into Phase 2.

