FRESH from making her Budget speech, Finance and Economy Secretary Kate Forbes has spoken exclusively on the Go Radio Business Show With Hunter & Haughey.

The show’s host, Donald Martin, editor of The Herald and Herald on Sunday, began by asking how she might respond to suggestions the Scottish Government does not listen enough to business?

“My diary is packed with engagements with business organisations, individual businesses and individuals active in our business community,” said Ms Forbes.

Lord Willie Haughey countered: “What people would like to see is there’s a route into Government from business and the Government does listen.”

Sir Tom Hunter added: “None of us has all the answers. The only way we get through this is through collaboration. Businesses want policy to be written in conjunction with them – not done to them, done with them.”

Ms Forbes pointed out that since the election the Government has published, in collaboration with key business organisations, a principles-based framework for developing policy with business.

“I know developing these frameworks is only as valuable as the change it delivers to the way we do things,” she added, “so time will tell whether it hits the mark or not.”

Asked why the document doesn’t mention maximising economic growth, Ms Forbes said: “That is a priority for me. It doesn’t matter what I announce in a Budget about public services, about doubling the Scottish child payment, about trying to reduce inequalities, if we don’t have economic prosperity and growth.”

It has been reported by the Federation of Small Businesses that 20,000 small firms went bust during the Covid-19 pandemic. Lord Haughey wondered whether a taskforce should be set up to find ways to help.

“It is alarming,” said Ms Forbes. “It demonstrates a lot of the policies we immediately go to to try to help are not always working. Rates: most of these small businesses are not paying rates, so let’s not use rates as the fall guy’ grants: a lot of these businesses, not all, but a lot will have some sort of financial support.

“My impression is how unprepared all of us were for the pandemic. My sense of it is it’s more than money. It’s about guidance, mentoring and how to get support quickly in a very complex public sector.”

Asked specifically about support for the hospitality trade, Ms Forbes said it was not possible on a fixed budget to create funding overnight at the level required. “It does need to come from the UK Government. It’s the samefor the Welsh Government, which is why we have been working jointly with them.”

Ms Forbes announced in her Budget on Thursday that some business rates relief will continue for the first three months of the 2022-23 tax year, but

Sir Tom pointed out that, because of the switch to e-commerce, the only equitable way to tax businesses is at the point of sale.

“I 100 per cent agree with you taxing property is inconsistent with the way trade operates now and it needs wholesale reform. It probably needs replaced completely.

“If it’s a new tax, of course, we would need the UK Government’s permission. There’s scope to explore that further. Maybe that’s one of the areas where joint partnership with business could make a significant difference to the ultimate policy.”

While Sir Tom and Lord Willie welcomed the Budget increase to £20 in Child Support Allowance, they also suggested the best help to give anyone is a good job.

“Yes, we need to get people into work that pays a fair wage,” said Ms Forbes. “What’s really encouraging in the past two weeks is we have PWC and Lloyds Banking Group both independently coming out and saying Scotland is the best place right now for green jobs.”

Asked to give businesses confidence going into the new year in the face of potential restrictions brought by the Omicron variant, Ms Forbes said: “If businesses can work with us, as they have done every twist and turn of the past two years, and help us keep people safe, my sincere hope is we keep them open, we keep them

trading and we keep the economy on the road.”