CHARLES Dickens may have made A Tale Of Two Cities famous but Liz McAreavey
is aiming for one better:
a Three City solution to boost Scotland’s economy
Speaking on Go Radio Business Show With Hunter & Haughey, the chief executive of Edinburgh’s Chamber of Commerce explained: “Both Glasgow and Edinburgh have significant roles to play in driving Scotland’s economy, but you definitely need, Aberdeen in the mix as well.
“If these three cities are not performing at the top of their game, Scotland’s economy isn’t going anywhere.
“But I think we are much more collaborative and we could think about the Central Belt region almost as the metropolitan centre of Scotland that connects Glasgow and Edinburgh.”
She pointed out we need to improve connectivity and transport links, adding: “But if we get bogged down in the detail of, say, how do we fix transport, which takes years and years of policy, we are going to miss a trick.
“We’ve got to look at potentially a single labour market. This means looking at how we use Edinburgh’s expertise in front-end financial services to drive Glasgow’s growth in
back-office financial services. There are real synergies between the cities.
“We just have to get a dialogue going and see how we pull this together.”
Aberdeen, of course, has capitalised on the oil and gas industry.
Ms McAreavey said: “Even when we achieve net zero carbon, 30 per cent of our energy will still be provided by fossil fuel. We’re never going to eradicate that. If we’re not producing it on our doorstep in a sustainable way, we are going to be importing it from somewhere else in the world. So I think we’ve just got to think these things through; it’s not going to be an instant switch-off.”
Moving forward, as the Third City, Aberdeen can be a thriving hub in helping to drive the economy via a just transition from oil and gas to clean and renewable energy.
