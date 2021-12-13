AS we head towards Christmas any sensible conclusion to a review of 2021 has to be that it has been a bit of a difficult year.

A bit of a difficult year for citizens

– jabbed two or three times with wonder drugs but still wearing masks and working from home. The bogey of Covid-19 kept largely at bay but mental health, cancer treatments, family and fun – not so good. A price worth paying? Time will probably show us the answer is no.

A bit of a difficult year for business too. Many forced to shut for long periods. Then opening back up to the joys of supply chain difficulties, recruitment problems and patchy demand. Only the estate agents are happy – which surely must mean all is not well.

What people and businesses need is stability, the ability to plan, to rebuild, to reinvest and not just for a few months but for several years.

Only if that happens can the economy in Scotland prosper and provide the jobs and tax revenues we need to tackle the genuine problems

we face.

Which is why it is particularly unhelpful that the Scottish Government has also had a bit of a bad year and – to cap it – has now launched itself on a path of blind stupidity.

Fresh from its continued money- losing grasp of Prestwick Airport, multiple failures of both governance and competence in its handling of ferry services and shipbuilding, failures in reducing drug deaths, failures in education and health – none of which can be blamed on Westminster, they are all home-grown incompetencies – the Scottish Government has decided planning must start for a new referendum on breaking up the UK. Not independence you understand – they don’t really believe in that – they just want to swap one Union for another without the English in it.

Instead of bringing people together and starting to tackle their long list of failures the SNP wants us to have another vote on the constitution, the perfect scheme to sow division and uncertainly in our country that will make the real priorities of our citizens

– education, health, transport – harder to achieve.

Whatever you believe the long-term impact of Scotland leaving the British Union might be , the shorter term effect of setting Scot against Scot would be

a decade of grief. Thanks Nicola , but no thanks.

As it’s Christmas time I thought you might like a little verse – not written by me – but which sums up this stupidity rather well.

Let’s haud the referendum as a regular event

An’ fund it frae the Barnett cash

until it’s a’ bin spent,

An’ efter many weary years, when votes may ebb and flow

Some day the weary voters may get tired o’ sayin’ No.

An’ then at last wi’ bated breath we’ll wait the final count,

Then celebrate throughout the land on getting’ what we want,

We’ll cheer and sing and dance a fling and triumph and exult,

And flood the pubs wi’ revelry and finest Scottish malt.

Ah ken oor revenue wad fall by umpteen billion quids;

We’d no hae cash tae pay the folks who educate oor kids,

The Government wad have tae cut oor pensions and oor dole,

But that’s a wee bit hardship we’ll just huv tae learn tae thole.

The NHS will no afford tae pay for

a’ oor pills,

And scarce will be the doctors who can diagnose oor ills,

Ye micht jist huv tae suffer frae yer illness or yer pain,

But that is just the price to be a nation once again.

Tae find the cash tae pay the bills and feed oor hungry bairns

We’ll need tae tax the wealthy folk who live in Newton Mearns

So some o’ them will up and aff and tak their business too,

So soon we’ll need tae tax the rest, an’ that means me an’ you.

But dinna worry ower much, for great will be the gain,

Despite the poverty and loss, austerity and pain,

Yer man may lose his income and yer hungry weans may cry,

But that is just the price to have the Saltire flying high.