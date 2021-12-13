SCOTLAND’S best-known entrepreneurs have spoken candidly about their own experiences of choosing whether to add to their first businesses.

The revelations were in response to a question from businessman Tommy Nevin, who asked Sir Tom Hunter and Lord Willie Haughey on their Go Radio Show: “I’m a little concerned the spans of control and influence I have will become weaker. What would you advise to ensure

I can still manage the other businesses effectively while focusing on new business?”

Lord Haughey replied:

“I got a shock in the early days when focused on my refrigeration company. I decided, why give second party manufacturers a margin; why don’t I make them myself? So I opened

a manufacturing plant in Southport. But I hadn’t factored in the time it would take: three-and-a-half hours driving there, then the same getting back. Eventually,

I wound the business up and had wasted £2 million.

“That was an experience where greed made me make that decision. It’s a big decision ... there’s no one better than you to work it out but do not underestimate the time you have to give to the other business.”

Sir Tom noted: “I built one business by running it, then decided, once I had sold it,

I didn’t want to run the business. I would be an investor in other people’s businesses. So do you want to be the operator and grow a big business? In which case I would say concentrate on one thing. Or can you delegate and allocate capital and resources to lots of businesses, which is what I’m doing now, but I don’t run any of them.

“It depends on what sort of person you are.”