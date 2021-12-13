HELLO and welcome to the AM Business Briefing, as a Scottish pet food company has launched the search for what it says is the "dream job" role of taking care of pets at its new offices.

Bella & Duke is to pay around £25,000 for the right person to take on the role of full-time Pet & People “Park Ranger” at its new offices, called Parklife, at Rosyth in Fife.

The role is to offer pet support as the brand works towards what it says will be the most pet-friendly office in the UK.

The 130 strong team will be bringing a plethora of pets to the office, and the job will also involve supporting pet wellness and behaviour, creating a “culture fit for all creatures” and considering best practice and the operational needs of the business.

With over 60 pets between the team, successful candidates must be competent with a variety of pets “from cats and dogs to ferrets and snakes”.

The firm said that for the new recruit the role will offer the chance to work at a company “dedicated to pet wellness and make a real difference”.

The successful candidate’s role will involve ensuring a "safe and cosy space for pets with kennels and catteries dotted around the office", working closely with the in-house expert behaviourist, to ensure pets are at their happiest when in the office, and organising agility courses and interactive areas “for pets to blow off steam, learn new tricks and bond with their owners”.

Mark Scott, chief executive of Bella & Duke, said: “With more people now bringing their pets to the office, it’s not just employee welfare that has to be provided for. It’s important we consider the services, benefits and facilities offered to employees as well as their companions.

“We hear of companies talking about being pet friendly, but with pet welfare being at the core of what our company does, we wanted to take it one step further and dedicate a specific job role to ensure we go above and beyond for pets in the office.

“We’re excited to see the applications and look forward to offering this dream position to someone who’s as potty about pets as we are.”

The successful candidate will be “totally at ease with all office services, from maintenance and health and safety to software, as well as driven and passionate about creating the most pet-friendly workplace in the UK”.

