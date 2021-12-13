By Scott Wright

SHARES in JD Wetherspoon have fallen sharply after the pub giant warned government and scientific messaging around the Omicron variant was damaging customer sentiment.

Wetherspoon, which has around 65 pubs in Scotland, cited the introduction of new restrictions, calls for yet tougher measures and “arbitrary” Government policy making on Covid as it declared it could make loss or marginal profit in the first half of its financial year.

Chairman and founder Tim Martin said the country was “towards lockdown by stealth”.

Shares were down more than 5% and trading at 821.5p at 4pm this afternoon.

The comments from Wetherspoon came in an unscheduled trading update as the hospitality industry continues to reel from the fall-out from the Omicron variant.

Hotels, bars and restaurants have been hit by a wave of bookings cancellations in Scotland where the official public health advice has been for people to avoid attending Christmas parties to halt the spread of Omicron, which is believed to be significantly more transmissible than the Delta variant.

With further restrictions expected to be introduced by the Scottish Government tomorrow, hospitality groups are calling on ministers to provide emergency financial support to soften the impact of the loss of business.

Wetherspoon said that the current “uncertainty, and the introduction of radical changes of direction by the Government have highlighted the negative implications for pubs and restaurants”.

Mr Martin said: “As previously reported, there have been no outbreaks, as defined by the health authorities, of Covid-19 among customers in Wetherspoon pubs. The typical British pub, contrary to received opinion in academia, is usually a bastion of social distancing.

“In spite of reports of labour shortages and supply difficulties, Wetherspoon pubs, with few exceptions, are fully stocked and fully staffed. However, the repeated warnings and calls for restrictions, mainly from SAGE members and academics, combined with arbitrary changes of direction from the Government, invariably at short notice, affect customer sentiment and trade.

“In effect, the country appears to be heading towards a lockdown by stealth.”

Mr Martin called into question the response of the UK Government to Omicron, and quoted comments from Dr Angelique Coetzee, chair of the South African Medical Association, the medic who discovered the variant and said it was a “mild disease”.

Mr Martin noted: “For reasons best known to themselves, perhaps in order to encourage more vaccinations, the UK Government and its advisers are creating an entirely different and more frightening impression of the variant, which appears to be at odds with the South African experience.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson appeared to dismiss Dr Coetzee’s comments in a visit to a London vaccination clinic this morning. He said: “Sadly, yes, Omicron is producing hospitalisations and sadly at least one patient has been confirmed to have died with Omicron.

“So I think the idea that this is somehow a milder version of the virus, I think that’s something we need to set on one side and just recognise the sheer pace at which it accelerates through the population. So the best thing we can do is all get our boosters.”

Today's update from Wetherspoon comes after it said in November that older customers – a huge part of its consumer base – had become “cautious” about visiting pubs.

It noted then that improvements in trade would “depend on the outlook for the virus”.

Mr Martin added yesterday: “In spite of these problems, booster vaccinations and better weather in the spring are likely to have a positive impact in the coming months. The company will continue to concentrate on providing high standards of service, reasonable prices and regular, small upgrades to the business.”