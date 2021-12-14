By Karen Peattie

ENERGY services firm ADC Energy has secured contract extensions to deliver its rig inspection, selection and audit services for three major E&P (exploration and production) companies, including Tullow Oil.

Aberdeen-based ADC, which has completed projects worth more than £8 million with the trio of operators over the last three years, will provide specialist integrated rig inspection services to assets across Europe, West Africa and the Gulf of Mexico under the contract extensions.

ADC’s relationship with Tullow Oil has seen it working closely with the company’s rig team on complex onshore and offshore projects in Africa for 10 years. The extension of the contract continuation will extend the relationship by a further two years, with ADC delivering operational assurance, rig intake and acceptance services.

The business will also conduct performance monitoring of a seventh-generation drillship including blowout preventer (BOP), control systems, root cause analysis in the event of equipment or system failure, and the rig’s condition based monitoring maintenance system to ensure the asset’s ongoing efficiency.

ADC has also secured a five-year extension with one of the big oil groups to provide rig acceptance and inspection services. ADC has supported the company with projects in the UK and Ireland since 2012, in addition to campaigns in Canada and Mexico.

Austin Hay, director at ADC Energy said: “After a decade of working together, we are thrilled that Tullow Oil has extended our relationship and expanded our work scope to deliver ongoing operational assurance and onboard support.

“As the energy industry continues to focus on gaining greater efficiencies, our expertise is ideally placed to support E&P companies’ demands, ensuring assets continue to operate safer, cleaner and more efficient.

“This trio of extensions highlights the trust we have built with our customers and the depth of our experience and trusted knowledge with technical operations. The collaborative approach we take with all our projects ensures that we have a strong understanding of operator requirements and are fully aligned with their goals.”