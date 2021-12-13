Hawaiian restaurant operator Island Poké has announced plans to open four new sites in the Scottish capital over the next two years.

Part of the Glasgow-based Hero Brands portfolio, Island Poké says it will bring the first offering of “fresh Pacific flavours” in the first quarter of next year.

James Gould-Porter, Island Poké founder, said: “It’s fantastic to be bringing Island Poké to Edinburgh.

“It’s our mission to grow our ohana (family) across our home in London and beyond, bringing people a great and fresh alternative to the traditional lunch and dine-out offering.

“Expanding into Scotland is a huge moment for us and we can’t wait to begin working with our franchise network within the Hero Brands group and explore further opportunities for growth.”

Island Poké said it is set to forge ahead with further growth plans in 2022 including plans for 30 new locations and a new partnership with dark-kitchen operators, REEF, which will see the brand treble its current UK footprint, in a move it said follows the success of its restaurants in London and France.

The brand now has 15 Islands in London, eight in France and four dark kitchens across the UK capital.

Hero Brands said it is focused on building the food brands of the future and brings a leadership team assembled "from the world’s leading global food and beverage brands".

Its portfolio includes German Doner Kebab expansion plans in the UK and global growth regions including North America, Europe and the Middle East, with 700 franchises already signed-up to its global growth strategy.

It also includes Choppaluna, the food-to-go and dine-in salad brand with locations in London Bloomsbury and Berlin.

Shopping centre sells for three times guide price

The Wellgate Shopping Centre in Dundee has been sold at today’s Acuitus auction to a private investor for £1.4m, almost triple its guide price of £500,000.

The shopping centre with 583 space multi-storey car park on Victoria Road comprises a gross area of 50,096 sqm and is let to tenants including B&M, Superdrug, Home Bargains, JD Gyms, Poundland, and Burger King.

Read the full story

Is it flexible, hybrid or full-on remote?

Flexible working has been in place for decades, but with the new phrase "hybrid working" becoming the latest employment term, it’s important we don’t confuse one with the other or indeed think we’ve addressed the topic without really considering what sits in each of the two.

Flexible working has been around for decades but hybrid working has soared in popularity, so it’s important not to confuse the two when addressing what best suits the needs of your business and your people.

Read the full story