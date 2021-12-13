THE owner of Royal Bank of Scotland has been fined more than £260 million for breaches of money laundering regulations.
National Westminster Bank was fined £264.8m at a hearing today at Southwark Crown Court for three offences under the Money Laundering Regulations 2007.
The sentencing comes after the state-owned bank said it had pleaded guilty to the offences on October 7. The bank said in a statement that the offences “related to operational weaknesses between 2012 and 2016, which meant that NatWest did not adequately monitor the accounts of a UK incorporated customer.”
It marks the first criminal prosecution by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) under the 2007 regulations. No individuals were charged.
Chief executive Alison Rose said: “NatWest takes its responsibility to prevent and detect financial crime extremely seriously. We deeply regret that we failed to adequately monitor one of our customers between 2012 and 2016 for the purpose of preventing money laundering. While today’s hearing brings an end to this case, we will continue to invest significant resources in the ongoing fight against financial crime.”
The fine reflects a 33 per cent discount for an early guilty plea, and will be met from existing provisions. A small additional provision will be taken in the fourth quarter of the bank’s 2021 accounts.
Shares in NatWest Group closed down 1.6p at 214.4p.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.