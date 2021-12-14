While world leaders congregated in Glasgow to thrash out climate talks and debate the future of our planet, it was a piece of art outwith the SEC campus which held the most poignant message for me: food waste is a bigger contributor to climate change than plastic.

Just one kilogram of food waste produces the same amount of deadly carbon emissions as sending 25,000 500ml plastic bottles to landfill, according to Zero Waste Scotland.

To illustrate the problem, celebrity photographer Rankin created a stunning photography trail across Glasgow city centre which featured alluring but alarming, images created from everyday food destined for landfill.

The images and the statistics speak for themselves. While the environmental impact of food packaging has long been debated it seems obvious that the issue around food waste is now more pressing.

So, how do we address it? How do we avoid unnecessary waste and reduce emissions? Quite simply, we need to address the elephant in the room. The price of food has to go up, for those who can afford to pay. Our entire mindset on food pricing and shopping must be reset. We need to ensure that consumers are educated on how to plan their meals to allow them to best prepare their weekly shop, reducing the chance of excess ingredients being thrown in the bin.

The modest carrot is a fine example of how food price and food waste are connected. A 1kg bag of carrots in the supermarket costs around 40p. Many consumers regularly will only use just a few then leave the remainder to degrade in the fridge before they are eventually thrown away – contributing to the climate change crisis Rankin sought to demonstrate. Would an increase in the price of the product encourage consumers to reconsider their choices in the supermarket, even opting for an individual item over buying a bulk bag that’s going to go to waste? Not only would the swap reduce food waste, it would also cut the number of single use plastic bags used to contain multibuys.

We’ve already seen consumer patterns change through Covid. Self-reported food waste levels in the UK fell by 34 per cent during the first lockdown of 2020 – the sharpest decline on record. The research carried out by Zero Waste Scotland, the Waste and Resources Action Programme and the University of Leeds suggested more considerate shopping and creative cooking contributed to the initial fall.

We’ve also seen local production and shopping trends accelerating, with Dundee-based wholesale business and Spar Scotland operator CJ Lang recently citing the latter as a contributing factor to its 9.4% rise in annual sales. So, there is a willingness from consumers to be more responsible with their choices, but we need to ensure they are guided and supported to do so.

In terms of who is responsible for taking these measures forward, it needs to be an industry-wide approach. It certainly can’t all be down to the food producers, many of whom are already under crippling pressure to make ends meet. Famers, in particular, are finding it more difficult than ever at the moment following Brexit, the changing landscape of subsidies, and the soaring costs of fertiliser. Many food producers are already going to extraordinary lengths to ensure their practices are sustainable.

Graham’s The Family Dairy has lodged plans for a low-carbon heat project for its cheese production facility in Cowdenbeath to generate and distribute bioenergy for onsite heat and power – a first for Scotland’s dairy industry. We’re also seeing huge advancements in agricultural technology with vertical farming enabling crops to be nurtured indoors in vertical irrigation systems, meaning farms can be built close to the consumers, helping to reduce food miles. Agricultural innovator Intelligent Growth Solutions, spent much of COP26 demonstrating this technology in its 5.4-metre vertical farm on the north bank of the River Clyde.

Food producers can’t be held wholly responsible: multiple retailers need to address the issue around cost and enable the changes required by consumers while the Government helps implement these measures and ensures those who can’t afford food price increases are supported. We can’t pretend it costs 40p for a farmer to get those carrots to the supermarket any longer. It’s a sensitive issue and one which needs to be treated delicately to ensure we don’t raise levels of food poverty, but we need to seriously consider Rankin’s message and act now to ensure we protect our industry, our supply chain and, ultimately, our planet.

Adam Hardie is head of food and drink at Johnston Carmichael