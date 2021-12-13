A LEADING Scottish hospitality operator has turned to TikTok to help ease its recruitment challenges.

Ayrshire-based Buzzworks Holdings declared it has been “inundated” with more than 650 applications since launching a campaign on the popular social media channel in late October.

The company has been looking to fill a range of roles, from chefs to front of house staff, across its 13 venues as the wider sector has faced an ongoing shortage of staff.

Buzzworks is now receiving more than 100 applications per week and has set itself a target of drumming up 1,000 before the campaign ends in January.

The #ineedajob TikTok campaign, believed to be a UK hospitality first, content creators such as Scheiffer Bates, Scotland’s Steven McKell and 2020 Love Island winner, Paige Turley, to highlight the benefits of working within hospitality - and specifically at Buzzworks through light-hearted video shorts.

Kenny Blair, managing director of Buzzworks, said: “The hospitality industry both in Scotland and across the UK is continuing to struggle with both recruiting and retaining talent. However, as we have seen through our campaign, there are many keen to kickstart their career within the sector, which is encouraging.

“Through our innovative campaign, we have been able to spotlight just how rewarding hospitality can be, along with the many benefits that come with working within a business such as ours, including flexible hours, great rates of pay, industry leading training both for front of house and kitchen roles, as well as the opportunity to grow their career wherever they wish to take it.

“By utilising the power of TikTok we have been able to reach a demographic who are time poor, but keen to work in a vibrant and exciting industry. What’s more, through our innovative and simple application process, we see applications come through at all times of the day or night, whilst the calibre of applicants is excellent.

“We look forward to continuing our campaign into 2022 and beyond, allowing young people the chance to see where a career in hospitality can take you and welcoming applications for all functions of the business.”