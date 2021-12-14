HELLO and welcome to the AM Business Briefing, as it is revealed Scottish transport giant Stagecoach is set to go ahead with a merger with one of England's biggest operators.

Rival bus and coach group National Express has agreed an all-share takeover of Perth-base Stagecoach in a deal that will bring together two of the UK's biggest transport firms.

The deal, which comes after talks between the pair were first revealed in September, will create a combined firm worth around £1.9 billion with a fleet of about 40,000 vehicles and a workforce of around 70,000 people.

Under the terms of the tie-up, National Express shareholders would own around 75% of the combined group and Stagecoach shareholders around 25%.

Martin Griffiths, chief executive of Stagecoach, said: "This is an exciting opportunity to bring together two of the UK's iconic transport brands to create a strong, diverse business that is well-placed to grow the market for greener and smarter public transport for the benefit of all stakeholders."

Ignacio Garat, chief executive of National Express, who will keep the same role at the merged firm, said: "The proposed combination of National Express and Stagecoach, and the unique strengths of both companies and their teams, will create a leading multi-modal passenger transport business in the UK."

Marc Crothall: Tourism operators are back on the brink of collapse

Two weeks ago, the STA and partners delivered one of our most successful events to date. Over the course of the two-day industry conference at the EICC, we welcomed more than 1000 people to the venue and online.

It was almost two years since our industry had come together; the feeling of connection was stronger than we imagined, it was evident that every single person felt enormously boosted by meeting new and old colleagues, feeling the warmth of human spirit and energy again.

ADC Energy wins trio of global contract extensions

Energy services firm ADC Energy has secured contract extensions to deliver its rig inspection, selection and audit services for three major E&P (exploration and production) companies, including Tullow Oil.

Aberdeen-based ADC, which has completed projects worth more than £8 million with the trio of operators over the last three years, will provide specialist integrated rig inspection services to assets across Europe, West Africa and the Gulf of Mexico under the contract extensions.

