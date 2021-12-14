THE only pharmacy in a historic Scottish village has been sold for an undisclosed sum.

Specialist business property adviser Christie & Co announced the sale of Braemar Pharmacy in Aberdeenshire.

It is the only pharmacy in the village of Braemar, which is famous for the Braemar Gathering, the annual Highland games event traditionally attended by the Royal family.

The village is a popular tourist destination which helps the pharmacy sell a high number of gifts, souvenirs, toiletries, and over-the-counter products.

There is also only one surgery in the village, with the next closest being circa 16 miles away in Ballater.

Braemar Pharmacy dispenses the majority - 92 per cent - of the medication prescribed by this surgery.

The pharmacy has been owned by the same family for the last 15 years and was brought to market to allow them to retire.

The business has been sold to Mark Buchan of MB Pharma who also owns Cullen Pharmacy in Moray.

Karl Clezy, director at Christie & Co, who handled the sale, said: “The business plays an important role in the local community, providing essential healthcare advice and medicines to the local population and the many visitors attracted to this area throughout the year.

"The pharmacy was brought to market by Christie & Co in the middle of June 2021 and was sold just over five months later.”

