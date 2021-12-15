By Karen Peattie

SCOTLAND’S first internet of things (IoT) accelerator programme has secured backing from a series of major US tech giants, including Silicon Valley-headquartered Intel.

Filament STAC confirmed that San Francisco-based Twilio, Plexus Corp, Keysight, and Fortune 500 electronics group Arrow Electronics are also among the brands backing the industry-government partnership aimed at producing Scottish IoT firms capable of scaling and competing globally.

Launched in October, the programme is based at Skypark in Glasgow. It has a three-year target to create more than 25 IoT companies supporting about 750 jobs, reporting revenue in the region of £750 million, and cohort companies raising investment in excess of £100m.

Paul Wilson, chief executive of Filament STAC, said: “Essentially, we are creating a IoT tech cluster here in Scotland. "

He noted that Twilio will “support our cohort to develop industry-leading products”, adding: “Twilio provides platforms and services to build innovative IoT solutions, connecting them to reliable cellular networks, ensuring our STAC companies connect creatively and reliably to their devices and customers.”

Angela Forbes, IoT account executive, UK and Ireland for Twilio, a leader in IoT service provision that counts Uber, Airbnb, Peloton, and Netflix among its customers, pointed to STAC's support for local start-ups on their journey to becoming "tomorrow’s best-known brands”.

Plexus Corp’s executive vice-president and regional president for EMEA Ronnie Darroch, who is also non-executive chair of STAC, said: “We are delighted to be involved in STAC as Scotland is renowned for its contributions to entrepreneurialism and innovation. We look forward to providing support for the next generation of innovators and disruptors that will create the products that build a better world.”

The companies in the first cohort are: Acu-Flow (trading as Nebu-Flow), Lupovis, Gibson Robotics, Toto Sleep, Lynkeos, Radisoft, WashR, Jirasoft, BGR, 5G3i, Fyne Labs and Soltropy.

Filament STAC is backed by Scottish Enterprise and CENSIS (Scotland’s Innovation Centre for sensing, imaging and IoT technologies). Its partners in Scotland include Anderson Anderson & Brown, Burness Paull, Scintilla, Arceptive, Soben, Integrated Graphene, and Beringar.