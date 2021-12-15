HELLO and welcome to the AM Business Briefing, as a landmark office block in the financial services district of the Scottish capital has been sold to a a major investment group.

The 145 Morrison Street site is described as a prime Grade A office building "strategically located in Edinburgh’s Exchange in financial services district".

The building provides 26,900 sq ft of Grade A office accommodation over ground and four upper floors.

It is entirely let to Capita until 2030 at a total passing rent of £740,000 per annum, reflecting a rental rate of £27.50 psf. The building was acquired for £12m, "reflecting a net initial yield of 5.8%".

Topland has acquired two UK office assets – Citygate II in Newcastle as well as 145 Morrison Street – from the listed REIT EPIC managed by The Ediston Property Investment Company plc, for a total of £31.4 million.

Citygate II is a prime Grade A office building in the heart of Newcastle CBD and adjacent to the city’s two most prominent developments Strawberry Place and The Helix, Innovation Quarter.

The building is 100% let to three tenants producing £1.6m per annum reflecting an average rent of £25.30 per sq ft. The building was acquired for £19.375 million, reflecting a net initial yield of 7.80%.

Sol Zakay, chairman and chief executive of Topland, said: “These are quality assets, very well located in dynamic office markets. They provide a strong WAULT, a strong tenant base and also offer optionality in terms of investment strategy.

“These latest acquisitions come off the back of a very busy year for Topland. On the equity side we have deployed over £240m in 2021 - our investment strategy continues to be deal-led with single and multi-let investments across the retail, industrial and office sectors.

“We have also been deploying capital through joint ventures in both London and the regions, again across a range of sectors and including development opportunities.

“We remain acquisitive and will be looking to continue with our investment drive into 2022.”

Richard Merryweather, joint head of UK investment at Savills, says: “ We are delighted to have advised Topland on this transaction. Both buildings are positioned in prime locations and are perfectly placed to capitalise on investment into the wider area with significant rental growth potential.”

Savills acted for Topland on the acquisition. Property consultancy Allsop acted on behalf of the seller.

UK inflation soars to decade high as petrol prices surge

Annual inflation soared above five per cent to its highest in more than a decade in November, on the back of a record surge in petrol prices to an all-time high, official data show.

The rise in annual consumer prices index inflation from 4.2% in October to 5.1% last month, revealed in figures published by the Office for National Statistics, was much greater than expected.

Stuart Patrick: How quickly the Scottish Budget has aged

Opinion: How quickly the Scottish Budget has aged. Written with business growth as a top priority and announced by Cabinet Secretary Kate Forbes last Thursday in Parliament, barely two hours later Public Health Scotland called for the postponement of Christmas parties and hospitality businesses were plunged back into the mire.

Travel businesses had already been hit with the re-introduction of international travel restrictions. Cancellations leave big gaps in cash flow forecasts, eat up staff time on administration and will leave many with unusable stock.

