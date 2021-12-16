North Sea oil has had a hugely positive economic impact on Scotland for many years with the giant Brent and Forties oil fields and a significant number of large to medium sized fields greatly helping the UK economy.

Most of the taxes have gone to the UK Exchequer, but Scotland has had a huge benefit in employment and regional economic activity.

Unfortunately we’re now well into North Sea oil depletion, aggravated by two significant oil price downturns in the last six years. Oil and gas are now contributing very little to the UK Exchequer and the economic, employment and business benefit to Scotland is reducing.

However, oil and gas still have another 30-40 years to run albeit with the activity reducing each year and our 2050 production estimated to be less than 20% of today’s.

What is encouraging and exciting is that we’re now seeing significant growth in replacement energies – on and offshore wind, hydrogen, carbon capture and storage, wave and tidal energy. This has started slowly, and indeed Scotland was slow to get involved principally because of the ongoing impact of oil and gas.

However, this is changing fast and already more than 25% of the oil and gas supply chain is now working on renewable activities. Energy transition is clearly a major opportunity, and serious efforts are under way to increase our range of activities.

There’s huge potential in offshore wind, particularly floating wind. From a recent issue of licences, BP has committed £2.4 billion to pay for the licences they have recently won offshore North West England. Significant amounts of money were also paid for the other licences.

The issue of the ScotWind licences is a very significant event in the UK energy calendar. Following the very high licence fee offers by BP and others in England, Scottish Government has delayed the issue of the licence bidding date in Scotland but it should be opened shortly. It will take probably four to five years before this materialises into significant development and employment (every effort is currently underway to speed up the planning and regulation process) and the Scottish economy could begin to benefit significantly in the second half of this decade.

There are already a number of companies showing interest in the UK, power companies like SSE and Scottish Power will be on the bidding list, and also inward investment interests. But we could also see some of the major oil and gas companies. Norwegian company Equinor is already an active licence holder offshore in Scotland and BP, Shell and others are anticipated to participate.

There’s also huge potential for hydrogen – both blue hydrogen which will come from extracting carbon dioxide from the conventional gas being produced in the North Sea; and green hydrogen which will come from the hydrolysis of water. In both cases, significant amounts of carbon dioxide are produced but the UK has huge underwater aquifers which would take our carbon dioxide for the next 150 years.

Both the green and blue hydrogen process require a lot of energy but this can be provided from offshore wind in an integrated energy project. Already some significant hydrogen developments have been announced.

And carbon capture and storage has huge potential and could add a lot of value in Scotland. St Fergus currently takes a quarter of the UK’s gas from offshore pipelines and there’s a number of underutilised pipelines which could be used to take carbon captured onshore, taking it offshore and infusing it into these aquifers. There’s very large amounts of carbon dioxide to be handled from Grangemouth and other petrochemical plants in central Scotland. Scotland has a great history in engineering. We did a fantastic job with North Sea oil and there’s absolutely no reason why we can’t repeat this with the transition energies. There will be significant diversification retraining of our current offshore oil and gas skills. The renewables industry won’t be quite as significant as oil and gas but we’ll have new energies which won’t deplete over time. The UK should be largely independent of hydrocarbons by 2050/2060 as North Sea oil and gas winds down.

Just one example of the exciting new opportunities. The Energy Transition Zone, which will be developed in the North East of Scotland over the next five years, will over time help reposition our region as a globally integrated energy cluster covering a range of energies. By 2030 we will have designed and completed the phased development of a unique Energy Transition Zone adjacent to the new Aberdeen South Harbour development which will support offshore wind high-value manufacturing; marshalling and assembly; floating offshore wind centre of excellence; offshore hydrogen production landing facilities; green hydrogen test and demonstration facilities; high-value manufacturing for hydrogen; low-carbon marine field test and demonstration facilities; and an energy skills academy hub.

There’s also great potential in developing more local economic development agencies in Scotland – Opportunity North East (ONE) is leading by example.

Both Government and private sector funding will be required, and support of local potential growth sectors is a powerful development factor.

In the North East of Scotland, our sector focuses are: energy; food, drink, agriculture and fishing; life sciences – small but high tech with high value jobs and growing fast; digital and entrepreneurship; and tourism.

Finally, Scotland is very well endowed with high quality universities and other learning centres and these must increasingly work closely with their key local sectors to maximise the potential.

Sir Ian Wood is the former chief executive of Wood Group and is the chairman of Opportunity North East.