A PLANNING application has been lodged for 730 homes as part of a £205 million urban village on Glasgow’s riverside.

Moda Living, the build-to-rent specialist, is working alongside property developer Osborne+Co and MRP, a division of construction firm McAleer & Rushe, on proposals to revitalise an area that has lain vacant since 2007.

The development spans a four-acre site on Lancefield Quay and has been identified as a key project linking the city centre with the west end, including the Scottish Event Campus and Finnieston.

It would be Moda’s second site in Glasgow, joining flats under development in the former Strathclyde Police headquarters on Pitt Street, and third in Scotland.

Oscar Brooks, director of Moda Living, said: "Glasgow has all the fundamentals we look for; it’s a well-connected, forward-looking city which boasts a strong local economy and is focused on growth which is why are committed as a long-term city partner.

"Construction on our Holland Park 425 home development is well advanced, demonstrating our enthusiasm for the city. We are excited to have the opportunity to develop our vision for the Lancefield Quay site and to be working alongside Osborne+Co and MRP as we bring forward a long vacant site.

“This forms part of our wider strategy and integrated structure to enable us to deliver and operate thousands of high-quality homes per annum right across the UK. We are delivering different types of homes at different price points for different lifestyle requirements driven by Moda brand foundations of unparalleled customer service, member health and wellbeing and a market leading digital infrastructure.”

Stephen Surphlis, managing director of MRP, said: “We are excited about the impact that this development can have on the regeneration of an historic and important area of Glasgow, supporting a vibrant city centre community.

"The community consultation provided us with valuable feedback, with more than 90 per cent of people in support of the residential offering and agreeing that Glasgow needs new homes. The creation of well designed, well crafted and sustainable homes is high on the council’s agenda and the Lancefield Quay site is ideally located to provide a thriving build-to-rent development which will fit in perfectly with the fabric of the area.”

Conor Osborne, director and founder of Osborne+Co, said: “This application marks an important milestone for what we hope will be a truly transformational development for this area.

"We have taken a strategic approach to these initial proposals and worked hard to ensure they align with Glasgow City Council’s wider regeneration ambitions to open up the waterfront and create a vibrant new location within the city. Moda’s involvement in the site will help us realise this ambition to create a single fully integrated development and we are looking forward to continued discussion with the council.”