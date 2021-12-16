HELLO and welcome the PM Business Briefing, as a residential property developer has said it has started the build of a new luxury housing development.

Claymore Homes is building 23 new properties at Millburn Rise in St Combs using a seven-figure loan from Bank of Scotland through its Clean Growth Finance Initiative, which provides discounted lending to help firms invest in sustainable projects.

Five of the three, four and five-bedroom properties situated in the small coastal village in Aberdeenshire have now been sold and purchasers will move into their new homes next summer.

Each of the homes has been designed to be as energy efficient as possible, fitted with double-glazed windows, as well as roof-mounted photovoltaic panels, further improving its sustainability credentials, it is claimed.

Established in 2007, Claymore Homes currently directly employs 70 staff across Aberdeenshire, with more through subcontractors, and has an annual turnover of £17m.

John Smith, director, Claymore Homes, said: “The Millburn Rise site is in an absolutely ideal location for local families looking for their next home. It is an increasingly attractive area as more people seek coastal living alongside good commuter links into Aberdeen and we’re thrilled to be welcoming buyers.

“The area has suffered from a lack of modern housing and the new development will also help to attract younger families to relocate back to the village.

“Bank of Scotland’s Clean Growth Finance Initiative has helped us to complete this build, whilst also supporting our ambition to make the most of the opportunities presented by the green economy."

Grahame Andrew, relationship director at Bank of Scotland, said: “John and the team at Claymore Homes have vast experience and a strong reputation in the residential property industry and the new development at Millburn Rise shows real creativity and commitment to sustainability, creating the kind of sustainable homes that people increasingly want to live in.

“Projects like these are vital to the ongoing development of Aberdeenshire and we will continue to support other local firms as we look to help the business community in the region prosper.”

