The privilege of working on Scotland’s 2030 economic strategy has brought into sharp focus the factors that will create a successful future for our country.

The volume and quality of talent we can grow and attract is the largest indicator of our future success. There is more than enough capital in the world to invest in great ideas. The challenge is ensuring that we have enough of the right talent to build or execute on large-scale, world-changing ideas. Scotland needs a much more technical workforce and there is a burgeoning requirement for creative and commercial leadership too.

During a Zoom call with a colleague in the US he was incredibly positive about the prospects for the games industry and the wider technology sector, and he made one important prediction. “Next year will be crazy,” he said. “We will see more mergers and acquisitions than ever and the key reason for these deals will be the people.”

What he was highlighting was the fact that it has now become far easier to raise $100 million for a new venture than it is to recruit a great team of 100 people to execute it. Money is no longer the resource that restricts the formation and growth of great companies.

The only restricting factor is people with the right skills to build these powerhouse businesses.

The great news is that we have lots of exemplars in Scotland. Businesses like Rockstar North, based in Edinburgh and the creators of Grand Theft Auto, can be individually more valuable than the combination of all currently stock market-listed Scottish companies.

Yet this 20-year-old business is built on nothing more than a fantastic idea and the talent that it has attracted to develop it.

There are companies in Scotland today with the potential to exponentially grow our economy if they can find the talent and support to help them deliver their potential.

Ideas and those who know how to rapidly take them to market are far more valuable than companies which try to trade on inertia and market protection.

This leads to the concept that a society whose backbone and ethos is primarily creative, collaborative, risk-embracing and decisive will generate success and value.

Those societies whose backbone is nothing more than process, protectionism and risk aversion are participants in the race to the bottom.

We must ensure that Scotland is a leader in the ideas-based economy and stops any action, values and culture that enter us in the race to the bottom that no one wants to win.

Talk to any successful investor and they will tell you that leadership is the deciding factor when it comes to predicting success. Think about Apple. After their initial success Steve Jobs’ vision, which would ultimately change the future of home computing and would lead to the Apple Macintosh, almost killed the company. The shareholders demanded change and ex-Pepsico executive John Sculley promptly sacked Steve Jobs. After a few years in the wilderness Jobs came back to Apple when it was at its lowest ebb. This time he was backing himself and making “no compromise decisions” which led to the birth of the iPod and then to the iPhone and the creation of the world’s first $1 trillion company. Great investors have always known that backing leadership works especially when that leadership starts to truly go against the tide. Think Henry Ford, Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, Jack Ma and especially Elon Musk and you will quickly get the idea We are beginning to create leaders in Scotland who have the potential to build global winners. Nigel Eccles and Gareth Williams led two “category killers” in FanDuel and Skyscanner respectively. In both these cases those leaders and the teams they created are building and investing in a plethora of amazing new businesses and, like Steve Jobs, I predict their second acts will be far greater than the first.

Proximity to successful businesses is one of the defining factors of success for any future economy. Would I have decided to start a games company in Dundee in 1995 had I not seen the success achieved by DMA design with Lemmings? I also do not think that our early investors and customers would have believed that a start-up in Dundee could achieve success without having the confidence that we were standing on the shoulders of giants.

The good news here is that we have a wide variety of broad shoulders to stand on. Aside from the games industry there has been considerable success with the previous exemplars of FanDuel and Skyscanner leading the way. We also have companies like Chris McCann’s Better Health selling to Best Buy or Matt McGrath’s Aircraft Medical selling to Medtronic as great examples of a cadre of young entrepreneurs that a new generation of Scots can look up to.

It is crucial that we tell the stories of our great business leaders on repeat and celebrate success. More importantly, we must support those who inevitably stumble or fall on the rocky road to success.

For the past 25 years Scottish Enterprise has supported a Scottish presence at E3 and Game Developer Conference the two largest gatherings of the games industry. The result is that Scotland is seen as a global centre of excellence, we have inward investments from many of the world’s largest businesses and we have built and sustained an indigenous industry that has developed several of the world’s most successful games franchises.

It is time to double down on this strategy. Not just in games but across the high growth technology sector. When I say “double down” I mean spend as much as we can possibly justify to brand Scotland and create a campaign to change global perception of us over the long term.

We must stop seeing Marketing and brand building as a waste of money or a vanity project and realise that an integrated focussed, substantive and consistent brand strategy and implementation project is vital for our future.

How do we give ourselves the best chance of success?

We should reset our national vision and objectives to be based on the nurturing of talent. That nurture must begin at birth, must leave no person behind and must be the best holistic programme of education and development that anyone has ever conceived. Recognising that we, along with the rest of the world, educate and develop talent in a way that is not fit for purpose is the first step on this journey.

I am not attempting to advocate stopping everything we do today, but I do believe in risk taking based on programmes and projects that are currently bearing fruit.

The pandemic allowed some brilliant initiatives to show their true value. I am thinking of schools who delivered a full curriculum experience online and have realised that they may have an answer as to how to deliver subjects in which we don’t have the volume of qualified teachers. I am thinking about the positive, learner centred, approach that allowed individuals of any age to embark on an online-enabled education journey using commercially available apps and software.

There are many good examples of the components that could form the beginnings of a new strategy for Scottish education but alone they will achieve very little. What we need is a new attitude of societal responsibility for nurturing talent. Our education professionals are part of the answer but so are those that volunteer to support extracurricular activities of all varieties and support the development of the so called “soft skills”.

There is nothing “soft” about teamwork, values-based learning, communication and creativity.

Without the development and recognition of broader based learning and achievement we have very little chance of being “best in class” as a country.

This brings me round to the jewel in our, talent-based, crown. Our phenomenal Universities.

I am purposely singling out the best of the best. Whilst not leaving anyone behind we should focus on the hypothesis that the economic impact of our world class tertiary education sector will eclipse almost anything else we could do during this next ten years.

The Scottish superstars of the Enlightenment and the Industrial revolution came from our great universities, and it is highly likely that the best technological, creative, scientific and philosophical ideas will continue to do so.

The best of our universities are inundated by global investors and talent hunters yet we invest a pitiful amount of our GDP in the best of the best.

We must reward the best performers in our tertiary sector with a surfeit of funding to allow them to teach, develop and empower the talent in their care. We should only stop funding them when they are truly at maximum capacity.

We need to unleash investment in universities in the areas where they can show true global leadership and allow them to take risks in areas that may provide the best returns for the future.

I want to see a Scottish economy that grows increasingly stronger and positions itself as a powerhouse in the global technology and information driven economy of ideas and creativity.

To achieve our full potential, we must make some brave decisions to stop doing things that have little impact on our economy even if that means significant short-term pain. If we wish to create a truly fair and just society for all we should invest in our economic future as an absolute priority.

The great basketball coach John Wooden said “Never mistake activity for achievement” and if we need to ensure one thing in the implementation of an economic strategy for Scotland it is to make certain that we make material investments in achievement not just in activity.

If we materially invest in people, networks, ideas and, above all, a nurturing education system we will succeed in growing a resilient and strong Scottish economy.

Chris van der Kuyl, principal, Chroma Ventures