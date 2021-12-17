HELLO and welcome to the AM Business Briefing, as plans for the first phase of a new community in a historic Scottish town have been unveiled.

A planning application has been submitted to Fife Council by developer Headon S1 St Andrews West, for the first phase of delivery of homes at St Andrews West.

The proposals form part of the wider St Andrews West masterplan, approved by Fife Council in June 2019.

The overall development will ultimately comprise up to 900 new homes along with university business and employment land.

The developr said the vision for St Andrews West has evolved over many years and the design "aims to provide an exemplar new urban development with a long-term commitment to the town and community".

Designed by award-winning architects Studio LBA, the detailed planning application being submitted is for 96 units which includes a mix of terraced, semi-detached housing, flats and maisonettes placed carefully within an extensively landscaped setting.

The design which includes low and zero carbon technologies, biodiverse landscaping and reduced energy consumption through high levels of insulation and air-tightness.

Shared streets, dedicated cycle lanes and connections to wider public transport networks will aim to encourage sustainable travel. A central green corridor running through the site aims to connect neighbourhoods and provide a safe social amenity space for residents.

The developer said that key to the design of this phase is an understanding of the sensitivities of placing a new contemporary development within a historic town. The design has been developed through careful studies, analysis and gaining an understanding of the wider context of St Andrews.

Subject to planning approval, HS1 hopes to break ground on the first phase in summer 2022.

Headon S1 St Andrews West brings together two family-owned businesses with a clear vision for the delivery of this phase of St Andrews West.

Headon is a St Andrews’ based developer with over 30 years of experience developing in St Andrews. S1 Developments and the Teague family have been behind many prestigious residential developments primarily in the Edinburgh area. Both the Headon and the Teague families have an enviable reputation for the quality of their developments.

Joe Headon, director at Headon S1 St Andrews West, said: “We are delighted to be submitting this planning application for the first new homes, as well as transport links and greenspace at St Andrews West.

“Our vision for St Andrews West has evolved over many years and this phase aims to deliver an exemplar new urban development, with a long-term commitment to the town and community.

“Whilst being an exciting new contemporary design, our proposals have been undertaken with clear regard to the sensitivities of placing this development in such a historic town. The design has been developed through careful studies, analysis and gaining an understanding of the wider context of St Andrews.

“We look forward to continuing to engage with the local community on future development proposals as they emerge.”

