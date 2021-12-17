HELLO and welcome to the PM Business Briefing, as a £235 million early investment package to support the renewable energy supply chain in Scotland has been announced by Aker Offshore Wind and Ocean Winds.

The firms said it is part of their proposal to transform the country into a “green industrial powerhouse”.

The financial package is included in the joint Ocean Winds and Aker Offshore Wind ScotWind bids which would build supply chain capability many years ahead of the introduction of new floating offshore wind fields in Scotland’s deep waters.

As part of a consortium, Aker Offshore Wind has submitted proposals for up to three sites in the Outer Moray Firth with the possibility of generating a combined 6GW of wind energy in total as part of the ScotWind leasing programme, with associated total spend of up to £15 billion for all three sites.

Through direct work and supply chain opportunities, each proposal is estimated to generate more than 5,000 jobs and 200 apprenticeships in Scotland across all project stages.

There would also be extensive investment in Scotland’s existing ports and harbours, as well as innovative new subsea technology – a particularly key capability of our existing Scottish supply chain.

More than 30 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) are now in place across the supply chain in support of the bids and the early action needed.

There is a commitment to 60 per cent local supply chain content from the UK, of which 40 per cent minimum content will come from Scotland.

Sian Lloyd-Rees, managing director of Aker Offshore Wind UK, said: “Building on our 180-year industrial heritage, we know early investment is needed if we want Scottish capability to be built ahead of the project execution phase when globally competitive tenders are sought.

"Scotland can be one of the first countries to develop floating wind at scale.

“This is the cornerstone for the just transition ambition of Scotland and will ensure we deliver clean energy affordably.”

Restaurant owner voices fears over renewed lockdown

The owner of a landmark Glasgow restaurant has voiced his fears of renewed lockdown for the sector amid the surge in the Omicron variant of coronavirus.

Marco Giannasi, who owns the Battlefield Rest bistro on the city's south side with his wife Yellena, tweeted: "Deja vu! I feel we are getting closer to another Lockdown, I may be wrong however all signs are dragging us towards it. A sensation like breaking on ice and knowing that we can not stop sliding!"

Scottish shopping centre sold for less than half of 2009 price

Silverburn shopping centre on Glasgow’s south side is being sold for £140 million by property group Hammerson and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board.

The pair acquired Silverburn, at Pollok, for nearly £300m through a 50-50 joint venture in 2009.

