By Scott Wright

Royal Bank of Scotland owner NatWest Group has hailed a “key milestone” in its drive to withdraw its Ulster Bank business from the Republic of Ireland.

NatWest and Ulster Bank Ireland have entered into a legally binding agreement to sell approximately €7.6 billion of gross performing loans and 25 branches to Permanent TSB. It comes after the parties first announced a Memorandum of Understanding to explore a deal in July.

The sale comprises non-tracker mortgages, performing micro-SME loans, Ulster Bank Ireland’s assets finance business and a subset of its branch locations. Credit risk-weighted assets associated with the portfolio were €3.1bn at June 30, 2021.

NatWest estimates that Ulster Bank Ireland will recognise a loss on the disposal when the deal completes, though the final amount “will depend on movements in the book and other factors between now and completion, the timing of which remains uncertain.” But it will receive 16.66% of the enlarged share capital in Permanent TSB.

Around 450 members of staff will have the right to move across to Permanent TSB as part of the deal.The final number of roles will be confirmed as the deal completes.

NatWest said completion the deal is expected to occur in phases between the fourth quarter of 2022 and the first quarter of 2023.

The bank previously announced an agreement to sell the majority of Ulster Bank Ireland’s commercial lending to Allied Irish Banks. Following the Permanent agreement, Ulster Bank Ireland now has binding agreements in place for around 58% of its total gross lending portfolio and an estimated 65% of its risk-weighted assets, as at June 30.

Chief executive Alison Rose said: “Today’s announcement is a key milestone in our phased withdrawal from the Republic of Ireland.”

"Our priority is to support our customers and colleagues through this transition and working closely with Permanent TSB to ensure the successful completion of this agreement.”

Shares in NatWest Group closed down 1.5p at 222.1p.

NatWest reiterated that it expects its phased withdrawal from the Republic of Ireland to be capital accretive.