GRAHAM’S The Family Dairy held profits steady in a year that saw it endure the “most dramatic and volatile” episode it has encountered in more than 80 years in business, writes Scott Wright.
The Bridge of Allan-based company said last night that its pre-tax profit of £2.28 million for the year ended March 31, 2021 – a period spanning a year of the coronavirus pandemic – was “broadly similar” to its performance over the 12 months prior. Group sales dipped one per cent to £123.2m amid a “challenging economic landscape”.
Managing director Robert Graham said: “As a family business since our grandfather started the dairy in 1939 we have seen many events over the 82 years of farming and producing fresh dairy products. March 2020 was the most dramatic and volatile I believe we had ever witnessed, dealing with huge changes in demand when our food service customers were closed or with consumers stockpiling.
“Our focus throughout was to keep our colleagues safe in their working environments, whilst continuing to produce great tasting, award-winning dairy products for our customers’ homes and fridges.
“I am extremely proud of the work our 650 colleagues completed during the period and this could not have been achieved without the support of our 100 farming partners.”
