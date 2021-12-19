A PLANNING application was lodged this week for 730 homes as part of a £205 million urban village on Glasgow’s riverside.

Moda Living, the build-to-rent specialist, is working alongside property developer Osborne+Co and MRP, a division of construction firm McAleer & Rushe, on proposals to revitalise an area that has lain vacant since 2007.

The development spans a four-acre site on Lancefield Quay and has been identified as a key project linking the city centre with the west end, including the Scottish Event Campus and Finnieston.

£70m sale of Scottish oil services group triggers bumper payout for founder

STATS UK founder and chairman Pete Duguid Picture: STATS UK

AN Aberdeenshire-based oil pipeline specialist has been sold to an international group in a deal that will generate a multi-million payout for the founder of the business.

STATS UK has been acquired by SRJ Technologies, which is listed on the Australian Stock Exchange, in a cash and shares deal worth around £73 million.

Historic Fife merchant swoops for Stewart Milne's £100m timber business

Andrew Donaldson, left, with Alex Goodfellow

HISTORIC Fife timber merchant the Donaldson Group has sealed its biggest acquisition to date with a deal to take over the timber frame manufacturing business of Aberdeen’s Stewart Milne Group.

The deal for Stewart Milne Timber Systems (SMTS) marks the first move into the timber frame market by family-owned Donaldson, which can trace its roots back to 1860.

UK inflation soars to decade high as petrol prices surge

Picture: Nick Ansell/PA

ANNUAL UK inflation soared above five per cent to its highest in more than a decade in November, on the back of a record surge in petrol prices to an all-time high, official data show.

The rise in annual consumer prices index inflation from 4.2% in October to 5.1% last month, revealed in figures published by the Office for National Statistics, was much greater than expected.

Glasgow firm to open four restaurants in Edinburgh

The chain hails the taste of the Pacific.

HAWAIIAN restaurant operator Island Poké has announced plans to open four new sites in the Scottish capital over the next two years.

Part of the Glasgow-based Hero Brands portfolio, Island Poké says it will bring the first offering of “fresh Pacific flavours” in the first quarter of next year.

