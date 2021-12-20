Up to 2,000 homes have been left without water after a mains supply burst in the south side of Glasgow.

An 18in trunk main burst in the early hours of Monday morning in Deanston Drive, causing interruption to water supplies in the Shawlands area.

Scottish Water warned customers in the area affected will experience discoloured water and lower than normal water pressure.

A spokesperson for the company said a team of engineers is on site to find the burst and begin restoring water supplies.

Hundreds of pupils have been forced to stay home after the fault sparked a flood outside their school.

Pupils at Langside Primary school in Glasgow have been classes were canceled after a decision was taken to close in the early hours of the morning.

Water from the burst pipe in nearby Deanston Drive poured into road outside the school and flooded over pavements on either side, rising to a depth of around one foot in a matter of minutes.

Engineers assess the damage

The school, in Glasgow’s Tantallon Road, is accessed by stairs from the pavement and was not damaged by the rising water.

The water on Tantallon Road is pretty deep in places and we have made the difficult decision to CLOSE today. Teachers will prepare online learning through Seesaw for children later today. We will be in touch with updates as we have them. pic.twitter.com/QHeW1peQqn — Langside Primary (@LangsidePri) December 20, 2021

However, walkways to the building remain under water this morning. Families were informed by text message that the school would be shut and that online classes would be prepared instead.

One resident said: “There’s quite a lot of surface water and the drains appear to be overloaded. The flooding stretches for about two blocks and there’s basically no way to access the school from one side.”

The scene this morning

The School tweeted: "The water on Tantallon Road is pretty deep in places and we have made the difficult decision to CLOSE today.

"Teachers will prepare online learning through Seesaw for children later today. We will be in touch with updates as we have them."

A Scottish Water spokesperson added: “We would encourage any customers who have experienced flooding and who need support to call us on 0800 077 8778.”

Glasgow City Council have been approached for comment.