HELLO and welcome to the PM Business Briefing, as plans have been lodged for 81 homes at a redeveloped Scottish harbour.

Located at the centre of the Granton Harbour site in Edinburgh, it is envisaged the Boardwalk development will help form a new coastal community.

A statement by Wilson and Gunn Architects submitted on behalf of Edinburgh Marine Holdings includes the development of 78 one, two and three bedroom flats and three houses along with nine commercial units covering 1,000 sqm.

The proposed development is located in the Granton Harbour masterplan and sits in the centre of the site.

The development includes significant landscaped areas in the form of public open spaces and comprises a central pedestrian avenue leading to the quayside promenade bounding the western edge of the marina.

The site is in the central area of the Granton Harbour development and is located at the northern end of the main thoroughfare Hesperus Broadway.

The Edinburgh Marina waterfront proposals include the redevelopment of over 60 acres of land stretching along the Firth of Forth and will provide a "rejuvenated link" between Edinburgh city centre and the Forth estuary.

It is envisaged the coastal community will include over 2,400 new homes to own or rent, built around the new 300 berth Edinburgh Marina and the Spa Hotel, together with a local centre with up to 18,500 sqm of new retail, leisure and commercial space including a new medical facility at Chestnut Yard.

Lorne Hotel sold

New owners have been secured for Glasgow's well-known Lorne Hotel, which collapsed into administration last year amid the financial difficulties of lockdown restrictions.

The joint administrators of Bellhill Limited, owners of the 102-bedroom property, have completed the sale to a group known as PL Glasgow.

Huge vote of confidence in Edinburgh property market as prime building sold

The Edinburgh office market has been handed a major vote of confidence after the Grade A Exchange Place One was sold in an off-market deal.

The 114,748 square foot building, which is located on Semple Street and offers “impressive views” of Edinburgh Castle, has been purchased by CBRE Investment Management UK Property PAIF from Macquarie Asset Management.

