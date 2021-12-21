SHETLAND oil pioneer Hurricane Energy has seen its shares fall 15 per cent after it said a review has found that directors who proposed a restructuring plan which was blocked by a court had acted in good faith.

The plan proposed by directors included a debt-for-equity swap that would have left bond-holders in effective control of the company.

Directors had said the plan was the only realistic option open to the firm, which at the time had $230m bonds due for repayment in 2022.

Following a hearing in June, the High Court declined to approve the plan on the grounds that it would have deprived shareholders of all but a fraction of their equity and appeared to be premature.

READ MORE: North Sea firms to pay $1bn dividends as oil price rise boosts revenues

In his judgement, Mr Justice Zacaroli noted Hurricane had been negotiating with an ad hoc committee (AHC) of bondholders. He observed: “The AHC’s desire to obtain control of the Company is not a good reason to deprive the shareholders, now, of all but a fraction of their equity in the Company rather than waiting to see if actual performance over the coming months improves the outlook for the shareholders.”

In the week after the High Court made its decision Hurricane’s former chairman, Steve McTiernan, and four non-executive directors resigned. A new chairman, Alan Wright, and a non-executive director joined the board.

READ MORE: Shell's U-turn on Cambo field off Shetland won't help Scotland to cut emissions

Hurricane has been generating millions of dollars cash from its oil production operations on the Lancaster field West of Shetland. The company has benefitted from the recovery in oil prices fuelled by the rollout of coronavirus vaccines from November last year. It has been able to repurchase some bonds at a discount, leaving around $80m left for redemption in July.

Hurricane told investors yesterday that following a review of events leading up to the rejected restructuring non-executive directors (NEDs) had concluded the company’s previous board “discharged their fiduciary duties diligently and in good faith”. At the time there was projected to be a significant shortfall upon maturity of the bonds in 2022.

“They received extensive advice from outside professionals on whom the Company’s previous board could and did properly rely,” said Hurricane of the directors concerned.

Hurricane added: “The NEDs have agreed that no further action is necessary.” Shares in the firm closed down 0.65p at 3.55p.

Hurricane made finds in a relativelty under-explored layer of granite off Shetland and brought Lancaster onstream in 2019. It cut estimates of the size of Lancaster and other finds after suffering problems with a well on the field.