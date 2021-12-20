By Ian McConnell
HORSERACING sector veteran Vivien Currie, who has played a leading role in developing and expanding Hamilton Park during 13 years at the helm, has been appointed chief executive of Ascot Racecourse.
Ms Currie, a former chief executive of Livingston Football Club who worked at accountancy firm Ernst & Young for 12 years, will start at Ascot in April as chief executive-designate. She will work alongside Ascot chief executive Guy Henderson, who will retire on June 30 after his eighth Royal Meeting in his current role.
Ascot chairman Sir Francis Brooke said: “Vivien’s career is a compelling combination of strategic, commercial and racecourse management experience. This made her the outstanding candidate for this role. She is very familiar with the structure of the British racing industry.”
Ms Currie, who graduated with a Bachelor of Accountancy from the University of Glasgow in 1989, said: “I am delighted to have been chosen as the next chief executive of Ascot Racecourse and to be joining the team for what will be a very exciting year ahead. This role is a culmination of all the experiences I have had in my professional career to date and I am looking forward enormously to working with Guy in the build-up to Royal Ascot in June.”
]The Hamilton Park chief executive has led the team at the Lanarkshire racecourse since June 2008. She has overseen the diversification of the business and the opening of the Hampton by Hilton Hamilton Park hotel in 2019.
